Tua Tagovailoa carted to the locker room in Week 2

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTagovailoa took a hard hit on a fourth down pass. We'll provide an update once more information is known.

3 quarterbacks the Dolphins can replace Tua Tagovailoa with

With Tua Tagovailoa exiting Sunday’s game with a rib injury and perhaps facing some missed time, here are three replacement options for the Dolphins. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bils, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after taking a hard hit. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the second-year signal caller suffered bruised ribs with an MRI coming Monday.
NFL key injuries suffered in Week 2 games: Tua Tagovailoa, Carson Wentz among those on long, brutal list

The Week 2 NFL Sunday is out for blood, with teams around the league seeing player after player head to the sidelines and/or locker room with injury. What's made worse is the fact many of those players are starters at their respective positions, with several quarterbacks going down as well. The first slate of games has been absolutely brutal, and now teams must enter Week 3 with plenty of question marks about not only how to adjust without their stars -- e.g., Tua Tagovailoa and Tyrod Taylor -- but they're also holding their breath, waiting to find out if any of the following players will miss time going forward.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with rib injury in crushing divisional loss to Bills in home opener

Not only did the Miami Dolphins lose a big divisional game against the rival Buffalo Bills — they lost their quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury and was carted off the field during the first quarter of the Dolphins’ 35-0 loss in their home opener and Week 2 AFC East matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was ruled out to return to Sunday’s defeat at Hard Rock Stadium by the ...
Nick Saban wishes Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa good luck in Week 1 matchup

Not only will this weekend be a major weekend for the Alabama Crimson Tide who will be playing it’s home-opener with a maximum capacity stadium, but its former athletes in the NFL will be making big headlines as well. On Sunday the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will meet...
Alabama quarterbacks in the NFL headlined by Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones in Week 1

Alabama quarterbacks haven’t always been highly touted, especially for a program with such a rich history of success. However, in a span of just two years, three Alabama QBs have heard their name called in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones are all starting for their respective franchises in Week 1.
New England Patriots CB takes shot at Tua Tagovailoa following Week 1 matchup

Tua Tagovailoa scored a rushing touchdown, connected with Jaylen Waddle for a score through the air and led the Miami Dolphins to a season-opening 17-16 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. It was a solid showing for the former Alabama quarterback. However, there was one Pats defensive player...
Watch: Film breakdown of Tua Tagovailoa's Week 1 performance

The Miami Dolphins offense is going to go as far as second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can take them. Miami has done just about everything possible to load up their offensive personnel to set Tagovailoa up for success. But now the pressure falls on Tagovailoa to elevate his game and continue to be a catalyst for points as the commander of Miami’s offense. Week 1 didn’t bring too many points — just 17. But it was still enough to win; and Tagovailoa showed a number of bright flashes nonetheless as a part of Miami’s full team victory over the New England Patriots.
Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa shows major growth with one specific play against the New England Patriots in Week 1

Ball on their own 4 yard line. 3 minutes and 24 seconds left in the game. This was the situation late in Miami’s opening day contest against the New England Patriots. The play call came in – a run. Tua Tagovailoa came to the line of scrimmage and surveyed the defense – noticing that the Patriots had stacked the box with defenders. The run play wasn’t going to be effective.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off after hard hit from Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a rib injury from a first-quarter hit he took from Buffalo Bills defender A.J. Epenesa on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins said his return is questionable.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field after suffering injury vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s Dolphins-Bills game in the first quarter with a rib injury. He was carted into the locker room after taking a hellacious shot from Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa on a failed fourth-down conversion. Tua Tagovailoa leaves game vs. Bills. The Dolphins announced he...
Tua Tagovailoa To Undergo MRI on Monday, Status for Week 3 Unknown

Tua Tagovailoa‘s status for the Miami Dolphins Week 3 encounter against the Las Vegas Raiders remains up in the air. The second-year quarterback departed the Dolphins 35-0 defeat to the Buffalo Bills after taking a hard hit on a drop-back in the first quarter. According to Tom Pelissero, Tagovailoa suffered...
