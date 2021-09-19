Tua Tagovailoa carted to the locker room in Week 2

The Week 2 NFL Sunday is out for blood, with teams around the league seeing player after player head to the sidelines and/or locker room with injury. What's made worse is the fact many of those players are starters at their respective positions, with several quarterbacks going down as well. The first slate of games has been absolutely brutal, and now teams must enter Week 3 with plenty of question marks about not only how to adjust without their stars -- e.g., Tua Tagovailoa and Tyrod Taylor -- but they're also holding their breath, waiting to find out if any of the following players will miss time going forward.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO