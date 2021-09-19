Check out these homes for sale in Mccall now

(Mccall, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mccall than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

705 Brown Circle, Mccall, 83638 5 Beds 3 Baths | $774,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,489 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Fantastic location walking distance to Payette Lake, Downtown McCall , and City of McCall Redevelopment Corridor. A quality built 5 bedroom 3 bath home with open living/ding room, large master suite with clawed tub and walk in tile shower. There is also a large game room for the kids, bonus room downstairs and plenty of storage and parking. Could be a great vacation rental or primary/second home. A rare opportunity to be in the heart of McCall. Owner/agent.

For open house information, contact Pat Hill, Premier Realty at 208-634-4636

302 Cece Way, Mccall, 83638 4 Beds 3 Baths | $966,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,612 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Custom home, built for McCall winters; in town. 2 car attached garage plus 24x30 insulated heated SHOP! Low maintenance exterior. Paved drive, new concrete, new bathroom windows, lots of parking, RV hookup. A/C to be installed. Located in the desirable, quiet Rio Vista neighborhood. Only 1mi from Shore Lodge & Payette Lake; walk or bike to downtown. Fast & reliable cable internet for remote/VPN workers, city water/sewer. 4bd, 3ba, main level MBD w bath incl lg jetted tub. Open concept living space.

For open house information, contact Jared English, Congress Realty, Inc at 888-225-4950

850 Sheila Lane, Mccall, 83638 3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful McCall home nestled in the woods. 3 bedrooms 2 baths with nice open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tile floor & heated floors in bathroom and kitchen How Great outside area with extra parking for trailers and also RV parking (with septic and power hookups). Just under an acre wooded lot in quiet area of McCall. Larger homes and lots surround this great area with NO CC&Rs. Home is great for a family home or could be a perfect mountain retreat or even vacation rental. Home also has security system and sprinkler system.

For open house information, contact Robert Lyons, Century 21 Whitewater Clark at 208-634-1800

1436 Club Hill Boulevard, Mccall, 83638 4 Beds 4 Baths | $3,720,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,563 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Exquisite custom Residence on almost 7 Acres (2 legally combined lots) offering privacy & stunning Payette Lake and mountain views. Located minutes away from Downtown McCall; Bear Basin and Brundage Mountain. This 4401 SF elegant home has 4 bedrooms; 4 baths; large attached 2 car garage in addition to a detached barn wood sided 1 car garage with carport. The interior offers amazing natural light; Payette Lake views from almost every room or floor in the home; high ceilings; Khrs wood floors; marble and granite counter tops; natural/ limestone stone; gourmet kitchen; high end appliances and a well thought-out floor plan. The East facing deck, main level patio and lawn area overlooking the mountains and Payette Lake are perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the peaceful setting.

For open house information, contact Lolo Nelson, McCall Real Estate Company at 208-634-2100