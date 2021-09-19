CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orofino, ID

Take a look at these homes on the Orofino market now

Orofino Dispatch
Orofino Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Orofino, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Orofino will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeJly_0c106LTq00

564 Woodland Meadow Road, Orofino, 83544

4 Beds 3 Baths | $619,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,472 Square Feet | Built in 1996

GORGEOUS VIEWS FROM THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME!!! HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETEDLY REMODELED!!! Great end of the road property in one of the nicest areas in Rural Orofino. Custom Knotty Alder Cabinets, newer LG Appliances, Laminate Hardwood floors, all new Anderson Windows and Sliders, New Bathroom remodeled, and the list goes on!!! Fantastic Covered Deck with Large Concrete Patio Below. Wood Heat, Central Heat/AC, 2 Toyo Oil Stoves. BETWEEN 6 - 11 MILES TO DWORSHAK BOAT RAMPS

For open house information, contact Lisa Jenner, Idaho Land & Home at 208-935-2001

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98806440)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468Vh5_0c106LTq00

8337 Lower Fords Creek, Orofino, 83544

2 Beds 1 Bath | $399,995 | Single Family Residence | 876 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This beautiful 40 ac parcel has some of the best views of the mountains and valleys. Makes you feel like you are on top of the world, but only 7 miles from town. Bring your horses and let them graze on 13 ac and enjoy the rest of the timbered acreage. This is a great place for your dream property.

For open house information, contact Robert Ashby, The Real Estaters at 208-476-3134

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98815338)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKnov_0c106LTq00

5742 Grangemont Road, Orofino, 83544

2 Beds 1 Bath | $209,000 | Mobile Home | 902 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Ready for a "Hiatus" to the great outdoors? This superbly maintained, neat as a pin mobile home features ample covered outdoor living space, a shop/detached garage with heat, 220 power, three storage sheds, on .78 acre surrounded by beautiful mature timber. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath - not on a permanent foundation, with central heat, a woodstove, and updated flooring and new paint. Room for toys - great location for a home base between camping, hunting, and fishing adventures. Enjoy easy living in a rural setting!

For open house information, contact Holly Weeks, The Real Estaters at 208-476-3134

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98814741)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kYlQ_0c106LTq00

5054 Lakeview Road, Orofino, 83544

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1993

1993 MFH on nearly 5 acres outside of Orofino with several boat ramps nearby to access Dworshak reservoir. This is a 3 bed 2 bath with a deck & utility shed. It's fenced for your animals! Timber on the east side of parcel (revenue!!) Dworshak reservoir is about 54 miles long, has a surface area of about 20,000 acres & extends into the Bitterroot Mountains. The reservoir provides substantial recreational and has amazing fishing! The nearby town of Orofino has a hospital, schools & the Clearwater river.

For open house information, contact Nikkoal Kantner, Idaho Country Properties at 208-926-0075

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98810809)

ABOUT

With Orofino Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

