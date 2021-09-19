Top homes for sale in Quincy

(Quincy, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Quincy will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4335 Oakland Camp Road, Quincy, 95971 3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Nestled between two forested hills sits a cottage in the woods. Private setting near many amenities and town. Plenty of space for parking and hiking (nearby trails). This cozy home has plenty of character. Formal dining room with built in cabinets, large farm style kitchen. Master and bathroom on the bottom level. Upper bedrooms (original wood floors), wainscoting throughout home and large bathroom with built in cabinets. Separate laundry room off the bathroom, sprinkler system, and outbuilding with power. 2 Car Barn Garage with plenty of room for storage, additional outbuilding with power. Your Home Sweet Home!

8155 Big Creek Road, Bucks Lake, 95971 2 Beds 1 Bath | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This inviting Bucks Lake Cabin offers opened beam wood T & G ceilings, wood walls, a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with insert, wood parque flooring, two downstairs bedrooms and a spacious upstairs sleeping loft giving plenty of room for guests. There is also a large wood deck for outdoor entertaining, a second story balcony and shed for storage. Bucks Lake has seasonal access and is only accessible by tracked snow machines in the winter months. Home is located on USFS Lot 23 which is used by USFS permit and not owned in fee.

17302 Mountain View Road, Crescent Mills, 95934 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Great mini ranch property totaling 21.42 acres with stunning views of Indian Valley and Mount Hough. Solid home has been updated with new windows, a metal roof, carpet, vinyl plank flooring, granite counters, appliances, updated bathrooms and a new deck. The home is located on 1.32 acre parcel 111-242-003 and the adjacent 20.10 acre parcel 111-110-002 is included giving a total of 21.42 acres with good pasture suitable for horses or some livestock. There is a small barn on the property and plenty of room for a larger barn, riding arena or other out buildings. Both properties are located in Flood Zone A and would require flood insurance if financed.

107 Claremont Drive, Quincy, 95971 3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Single Level updated home in Downtown Quincy. This corner lot location is close to downtown amenities. This home features three bedrooms and an additional Huge family room. Private backyard great for entertaining.

