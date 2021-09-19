Top homes for sale in Quincy

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Quincy Times
Quincy Times
 4 days ago

(Quincy, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Quincy will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tdjk8_0c106Ipf00

4335 Oakland Camp Road, Quincy, 95971

3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Nestled between two forested hills sits a cottage in the woods. Private setting near many amenities and town. Plenty of space for parking and hiking (nearby trails). This cozy home has plenty of character. Formal dining room with built in cabinets, large farm style kitchen. Master and bathroom on the bottom level. Upper bedrooms (original wood floors), wainscoting throughout home and large bathroom with built in cabinets. Separate laundry room off the bathroom, sprinkler system, and outbuilding with power. 2 Car Barn Garage with plenty of room for storage, additional outbuilding with power. Your Home Sweet Home!

For open house information, contact AMBER DONNELLY, CENTURY 21 TAHOE NORTH REALTORS at 530-546-8224

Copyright © 2021 Plumas Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMLSCA-20211010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJPB0_0c106Ipf00

8155 Big Creek Road, Bucks Lake, 95971

2 Beds 1 Bath | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This inviting Bucks Lake Cabin offers opened beam wood T & G ceilings, wood walls, a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with insert, wood parque flooring, two downstairs bedrooms and a spacious upstairs sleeping loft giving plenty of room for guests. There is also a large wood deck for outdoor entertaining, a second story balcony and shed for storage. Bucks Lake has seasonal access and is only accessible by tracked snow machines in the winter months. Home is located on USFS Lot 23 which is used by USFS permit and not owned in fee.

For open house information, contact TODD AYLWARD, SIERRA SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY-L at 530-394-8226

Copyright © 2021 Plumas Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMLSCA-20210709)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDrsa_0c106Ipf00

17302 Mountain View Road, Crescent Mills, 95934

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Great mini ranch property totaling 21.42 acres with stunning views of Indian Valley and Mount Hough. Solid home has been updated with new windows, a metal roof, carpet, vinyl plank flooring, granite counters, appliances, updated bathrooms and a new deck. The home is located on 1.32 acre parcel 111-242-003 and the adjacent 20.10 acre parcel 111-110-002 is included giving a total of 21.42 acres with good pasture suitable for horses or some livestock. There is a small barn on the property and plenty of room for a larger barn, riding arena or other out buildings. Both properties are located in Flood Zone A and would require flood insurance if financed.

For open house information, contact TODD AYLWARD, SIERRA SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY-L at 530-394-8226

Copyright © 2021 Plumas Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMLSCA-20210184)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTwTk_0c106Ipf00

107 Claremont Drive, Quincy, 95971

3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Single Level updated home in Downtown Quincy. This corner lot location is close to downtown amenities. This home features three bedrooms and an additional Huge family room. Private backyard great for entertaining.

For open house information, contact JOHN MANSELL, TOWN & COUNTRY PROPERTIES at 530-283-3386

Copyright © 2021 Plumas Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMLSCA-20210140)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy Times

Quincy Times

Quincy, CA
With Quincy Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

