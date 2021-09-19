CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, MS

Take a look at these homes on the market in Woodville

Woodville News Flash
Woodville News Flash
 4 days ago

(Woodville, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Woodville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhUHp_0c106Hww00

1065 Highway 61 South, Woodville, 39669

4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,059 Square Feet | Built in 1973

BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING ON THIS 15.02 ACRE TRACT ON HWY 61 S IN WOODVILLE. THIS HOME FEATURES A LARGE KITCHEN, DEN WITH FIREPLACE, 4 BEDROOMS & 3 BATHROOMS CALL TODAY. THE ACCURACY OF ALL INFORMATION, REGARDLESS OF SOURCE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO SQUARE FOOTAGE & LOT SIZE IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE PERSONALLY VERIFIED THROUGH PERSONAL INSPECTION BY AND/OR APPROPRIATE PROFESSIONAL.

For open house information, contact Edna J Murray, Murray Land & Homes, LLC at 601-888-0990

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134377)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcfMn_0c106Hww00

7549 Hwy 61, Woodville, 39669

6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,999,999 | Single Family Residence | 5,132 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Executive estate for sale close to Baton Rouge. This 180ac and home is a one of a kind property located in Wilkinson County only 45min from Baton Rouge. The blacktop driveway winds its way to the home that was built in 2001 featuring 6B/5B. There is a 4 car garage for all your toys and a custom pool for those hot summer days. The home is exquisite with custom brickwork throughout and large towering beams. Outside the home there is a cypress horse barn and large equipment shed. There is also a guest home at the front of property. The land consists of gentle rolling hills with great timber. Over 4 miles of interior roads lead you past the pond & all throughout the pine plantation and old growth hardwoods. This area consists of mostly large landowners and being in Wilkinson County you know it has great hunting! Being located just off Hwy 61 and close to the state line this property is easy to get to from anywhere in South La. Call today to set up your your private showing of this paradise

For open house information, contact Slade Priest, Southern States Realty at 601-250-0017

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-133985)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6bLA_0c106Hww00

154 Hwy 24 East, Woodville, 39669

4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,704 Square Feet | Built in 1950

BEAUTIFUL UPDATED HOME ON OVER 2 ACRES WITH LIVE OAKS, LARGE BACKYARD, SCREENED IN PORCH, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS 3 BEDROOM COULD BE 4 BEDROOMS, 1 1/2 BATH HOME IS VERY SPACIOUS WITH FIREPLACE, CUSTOM WOOD WALLS, TIN CEILINGS, UPDATED KITCHEN & BATH. ALL THE MAJOR HAS BEEN COMPLETED BY SELLERS. NEW WINDOWS, NEW PEX PLUMBING, NEW CENTRAL AC/HEAT & DUCTS, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER, NEW ELECTRICAL.THE ACCURACY OF ALL INFORMATION, REGARDLESS OF SOURCE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO SQUARE FOOTAGE & LOT SIZE IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE PERSONALLY VERIFIED THROUGH PERSONAL INSPECTION BY AND/OR APPROPRIATE PROFESSIONAL.

For open house information, contact Edna J Murray, Murray Land & Homes, LLC at 601-888-0990

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134720)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5RPw_0c106Hww00

212 Kirks Lane, Woodville, 39669

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Cabin | 1,024 Square Feet | Built in 1996

GREAT CAMP NEAR LAKE MARY THAT STAYS HIGH AND DRY! TURN-KEY CAMP FULLY FURNISHED AND READY TO ENJOY! NEW PLUMBING & ELECTRIC. HAS STORAGE SHEDS FOR LEAVING BOAT & EQUIPMENT. THE ACCURACY OF ALL INFORMATION, REGARDLESS OF SOURCE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO SQUARE FOOTAGE & LOT SIZES IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE PERSONALLY VERIFIED THROUGH PERSONAL INSPECTION BY AND/OR APPROPRIATE PROFESSIONAL

For open house information, contact Lynn James, Murray Land & Homes, LLC at 601-888-0990

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134506)

See more property details

#Plumbing#Horse Barn#Water Heater#Toys#Den With Fireplace#Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms#Murray Land Homes#Llc#Baton Rouge#180ac#Southern States Realty#Backyard#Bath Home#Kitchen Bath#New Pex Plumbing#Tankless#Heater
With Woodville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

