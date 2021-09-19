CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Heavener, OK

Heavener-curious? These homes are on the market

Heavener Bulletin
Heavener Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Heavener, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Heavener will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJaIG_0c106G4D00

101 Ivy, Howe, 74940

3 Beds 2 Baths | $20,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1984

The corner lot has amazing potential! Close to schools, convenient stores and shopping. This property is approximately 11 mins from Poteau. Take a tour today!

For open house information, contact Connie Wise, Connie Wise Real Estate at 918-647-4257

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1048233)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rMnK_0c106G4D00

308 Highway 128 Hwy, Heavener, 74937

2 Beds 2 Baths | $134,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Nice recently remodeled home on 6 acres, East of Heavener and only minutes away from the Heavener Runestone Park, Ouachita National Forest, Cedar Lake and Wister Lake State Park. Poteau, the county seat of LeFlore County is 15 minutes to the North.

For open house information, contact Ann Hill, Century 21 Homestead Realty at 918-647-2212

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1049047)

See more property details

Tbd 217Th Ave, Hodgen, 74939

1 Bed 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 728 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This cabin is located in the heart of the Ouachita National forest, just minutes from hiking, camping, fishing, equestrian trails, the Talimena Scenic Byway and only 52 miles from Broken Bow Lake. With some TLC, this could be an incredible getaway or vacation rental. One large room downstairs which holds the living room and kitchen area and a bedroom with bathroom upstairs. This property can also be purchased with the neighboring cabin and 1 acre (MLS# 1047616).

For open house information, contact Luttrell Team, O'Neal Real Estate at 479-739-8087

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1047952)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dsad_0c106G4D00

16682 Hontubby Rd, Heavener, 74937

3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Neat and clean 3 bed 1 bath home with central heat and air. New carpet, tile, hot water tank, bathroom fixtures, and kitchen appliances. Home has vinyl siding, metal roof and sits on .75 acres.

For open house information, contact David Barnes, Century 21 Homestead Realty at 918-647-2212

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1037879)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poteau, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Heavener, OK
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#County Seat#Ouachita National Forest#O Neal Real Estate
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Heavener Bulletin

Heavener Bulletin

Heavener, OK
28
Followers
215
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Heavener Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy