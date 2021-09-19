Heavener-curious? These homes are on the market

(Heavener, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Heavener will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

101 Ivy, Howe, 74940 3 Beds 2 Baths | $20,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1984

The corner lot has amazing potential! Close to schools, convenient stores and shopping. This property is approximately 11 mins from Poteau. Take a tour today!

308 Highway 128 Hwy, Heavener, 74937 2 Beds 2 Baths | $134,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Nice recently remodeled home on 6 acres, East of Heavener and only minutes away from the Heavener Runestone Park, Ouachita National Forest, Cedar Lake and Wister Lake State Park. Poteau, the county seat of LeFlore County is 15 minutes to the North.

Tbd 217Th Ave, Hodgen, 74939 1 Bed 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 728 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This cabin is located in the heart of the Ouachita National forest, just minutes from hiking, camping, fishing, equestrian trails, the Talimena Scenic Byway and only 52 miles from Broken Bow Lake. With some TLC, this could be an incredible getaway or vacation rental. One large room downstairs which holds the living room and kitchen area and a bedroom with bathroom upstairs. This property can also be purchased with the neighboring cabin and 1 acre (MLS# 1047616).

16682 Hontubby Rd, Heavener, 74937 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Neat and clean 3 bed 1 bath home with central heat and air. New carpet, tile, hot water tank, bathroom fixtures, and kitchen appliances. Home has vinyl siding, metal roof and sits on .75 acres.

