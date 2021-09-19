Take a look at these homes on the market in Bellevue

(Bellevue, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bellevue. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

185 Pheasantwood Trail, Battle Creek, 49017 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,877 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Welcome to this beautiful Cedar Log home situated on a 1.3-acre lot in the Carriage Hills neighborhood, surrounded by mature trees for extra privacy. This 3-bedroom, 2 full bath home offers an open floor plan, with plenty of natural light from the skylights and large windows. The main floor features cathedral ceilings, living room with fireplace, 3-seasons recreation room, a large dining room that overlooks with kitchen with plenty of storage space, a spacious center island and main floor laundry. All three bedrooms and a full bath are located upstairs. Enjoy views of this beautifully landscaped setting all year long from the large windows or from the private back deck and hot tub. Backyard is fenced in. Basement walks out to driveway and provides plenty of extra storage space.

110 Lathrop Avenue, Battle Creek, 49014 3 Beds 1 Bath | $29,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1920

TThis 1920s FIXER UPPER is just waiting for the right person to BRING IT BACK TO LIFE. Large rooms with ample light from well placed windows are just waiting to be refurbished with fresh paint and flooring. Although this home is in of some TLC it does already have a good start with a brand new set of stairs, some new flooring and fresh paint in the upper bedrooms and bathroom. There is also a mud room that appears to have had plumbing at one point, Could be the perfect place to add a 1/2 bath and laundry. The possibilities are endless to make this property your own.

218 N Adams, Bellevue, 49021 4 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Excellent opportunity in the Village of Bellevue! Home features 1,700 finished square feet, 4 Bedrooms, & 2 Full Baths; Main level offers a huge open living room; Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet / storage space (all appliances included); Formal dining area; Large master bedroom (currently functioning as a home office); Duel access full bath; & Main Floor Laundry! The second floor includes 3 additional bedrooms, including a second master option with direct access to a second full bath; Outside features front and rear deck's; Fully fenced in backyard; Detached oversized one car garage; Improvements made by the sellers since living in the home include the furnace, upgraded electric, water heater, water main, backyard fencing, house roof, garage roof, garage door, & new windows in 2021! Don't miss out, call for your own personal showing today!!

14475 North Avenue, Bellevue, 49021 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This property feels like something you would find Up North. Watch the neighbor's cattle meander & sip your coffee overlooking the Pine Forest. ATV? Perfect. Need a Barn? How about the 32x48, 3 Car, Pole Barn Garage (3 Separate Doors-2 w/ Door Openers And The Third Overhead Door Will Allow For A Tall Vehicle To Be Parked. Also, This Garage Has A Sub-panel W/220 And A Cement Floor.) The home itself is a solid manufactured ranch - great split floor plan w Huge Living / Dining area in between 2 Secondary Bedrooms & Full Bathroom & the Owner's Suite (Nice sized bathroom attached) New Metal Roofs, 2 New AC Units - 1 W/ Heat Also. Main Floor Laundry - Nice Washer & Dryer Included. 3BR 2 BA , Pennfield Schools. Call or Text 269-501-6873 to set up your showing!

