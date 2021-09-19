Alabama doesn't budge from the top in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama managed to sneak away from Gainesville with a two-point win over the Florida Gators. And while there may be a few issues that need tending to, the Crimson Tide remain on top of the college football landscape.

A week filled with revitalized rivalries and an unmatched environment in Happy Valley brought us some very exciting games and a couple of questions regarding this week’s rankings.

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll shows that there were not too many shakeups, but a few team trending toward the top, after beginning their season a bit underrated.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Alabama 3-0 1,616 –

2 Georgia 3-0 1,558 –

3 Oklahoma 3-0 1,429 –

4 Oregon 3-0 1,427 –

5 Texas A&M 3-0 1,283 –

6 Iowa 3-0 1,263

7 Clemson 2-1 1,166 -1

8 Penn State 3-0 1,130

9 Cincinnati 3-0 1,125 -1

10 Notre Dame 3-0 1,048 –

11 Ohio State 2-1 989 –

12 Florida 2-1 983 -3

13 Ole Miss 3-0 759

14 Iowa State 2-1 700 –

15 Wisconsin 1-1 589

16 BYU 3-0 504

17 Coastal Carolina 3-0 500

18 Arkansas 3-0 474

19 Michigan 3-0 423

20 North Carolina 2-1 411 -1

21 Michigan State 3-0 344

22 Oklahoma State 3-0 300 -3

23 Auburn 2-1 171 -3

24 UCLA 2-1 170 -11

25 Fresno State 3-1 85

Schools dropped out

No. 15 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Arizona State.

Others receiving votes

Liberty 80; Kentucky 69; Texas Christian 50; Virginia Tech 49; Texas 42; Southern California 41; San Diego State 41; Kansas State 40; Memphis 27; Boston College 27; Maryland 26; Arizona State 26; Louisiana State 25; Wake Forest 22; West Virginia 19; UL Lafayette 17; Baylor 13; Army 12; Southern Methodist 8; Nevada 7; Stanford 6; Central Florida 6; Utah State 2; Tennessee 2; Rutgers 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Miami 1.

