Alabama doesn't budge from the top in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Alabama managed to sneak away from Gainesville with a two-point win over the Florida Gators. And while there may be a few issues that need tending to, the Crimson Tide remain on top of the college football landscape.
A week filled with revitalized rivalries and an unmatched environment in Happy Valley brought us some very exciting games and a couple of questions regarding this week’s rankings.
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll shows that there were not too many shakeups, but a few team trending toward the top, after beginning their season a bit underrated.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank Team Record Points Change
1 Alabama 3-0 1,616 –
2 Georgia 3-0 1,558 –
3 Oklahoma 3-0 1,429 –
4 Oregon 3-0 1,427 –
5 Texas A&M 3-0 1,283 –
6 Iowa 3-0 1,263
7 Clemson 2-1 1,166 -1
8 Penn State 3-0 1,130
9 Cincinnati 3-0 1,125 -1
10 Notre Dame 3-0 1,048 –
11 Ohio State 2-1 989 –
12 Florida 2-1 983 -3
13 Ole Miss 3-0 759
14 Iowa State 2-1 700 –
15 Wisconsin 1-1 589
16 BYU 3-0 504
17 Coastal Carolina 3-0 500
18 Arkansas 3-0 474
19 Michigan 3-0 423
20 North Carolina 2-1 411 -1
21 Michigan State 3-0 344
22 Oklahoma State 3-0 300 -3
23 Auburn 2-1 171 -3
24 UCLA 2-1 170 -11
25 Fresno State 3-1 85
Schools dropped out
No. 15 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Arizona State.
Others receiving votes
Liberty 80; Kentucky 69; Texas Christian 50; Virginia Tech 49; Texas 42; Southern California 41; San Diego State 41; Kansas State 40; Memphis 27; Boston College 27; Maryland 26; Arizona State 26; Louisiana State 25; Wake Forest 22; West Virginia 19; UL Lafayette 17; Baylor 13; Army 12; Southern Methodist 8; Nevada 7; Stanford 6; Central Florida 6; Utah State 2; Tennessee 2; Rutgers 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Miami 1.
