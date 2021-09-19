CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama doesn't budge from the top in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZ5ta_0c106DQ200
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama managed to sneak away from Gainesville with a two-point win over the Florida Gators. And while there may be a few issues that need tending to, the Crimson Tide remain on top of the college football landscape.

A week filled with revitalized rivalries and an unmatched environment in Happy Valley brought us some very exciting games and a couple of questions regarding this week’s rankings.

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll shows that there were not too many shakeups, but a few team trending toward the top, after beginning their season a bit underrated.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Alabama 3-0 1,616 –

2 Georgia 3-0 1,558 –

3 Oklahoma 3-0 1,429 –

4 Oregon 3-0 1,427 –

5 Texas A&M 3-0 1,283 –

6 Iowa 3-0 1,263

7 Clemson 2-1 1,166 -1

8 Penn State 3-0 1,130

9 Cincinnati 3-0 1,125 -1

10 Notre Dame 3-0 1,048 –

11 Ohio State 2-1 989 –

12 Florida 2-1 983 -3

13 Ole Miss 3-0 759

14 Iowa State 2-1 700 –

15 Wisconsin 1-1 589

16 BYU 3-0 504

17 Coastal Carolina 3-0 500

18 Arkansas 3-0 474

19 Michigan 3-0 423

20 North Carolina 2-1 411 -1

21 Michigan State 3-0 344

22 Oklahoma State 3-0 300 -3

23 Auburn 2-1 171 -3

24 UCLA 2-1 170 -11

25 Fresno State 3-1 85

Schools dropped out

No. 15 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Arizona State.

Others receiving votes

Liberty 80; Kentucky 69; Texas Christian 50; Virginia Tech 49; Texas 42; Southern California 41; San Diego State 41; Kansas State 40; Memphis 27; Boston College 27; Maryland 26; Arizona State 26; Louisiana State 25; Wake Forest 22; West Virginia 19; UL Lafayette 17; Baylor 13; Army 12; Southern Methodist 8; Nevada 7; Stanford 6; Central Florida 6; Utah State 2; Tennessee 2; Rutgers 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Miami 1.

#Usa Today Sports#College Football#American Football#Full Usa#Texas A M#Byu#Virginia Tech#Kansas State 40#Memphis 27#Boston College 27#Louisiana State 25#Ul Lafayette 17#Baylor 13#Army 12#Southern Methodist 8#Stanford#Tennessee 2#Rutgers#Miami 1#Twitter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

