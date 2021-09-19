CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Isabella, CA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Lake Isabella

Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 4 days ago

(Lake Isabella, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lake Isabella will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlTPy_0c1069yN00

6109 Chukar Way, Lake Isabella, 93240

3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,817 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This home in beautiful Squirrel Valley includes 3 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening meal on the deck with a view of Isabella Lake. Open concept includes the Large kitchen with tons of counter space, newer appliances, big bright window and access to the laundry, garage and 1/2 bath. Dinning room big enough for everyone, French door leads you out to the covered deck & back yard. The brick fireplace in the Livingroom adds a cozy country feel to the house. The bath rooms have custom tile showers fit for a king. Brand new Vinyl Plank flooring & carpet. Fresh paint and a "owned" Solar system with a Tesla Battery backup. Located at the end of a quiet street with terrific neighbor behind, the fenced yard allows safety for kids and dogs. There is so much to this warm home you really must see it.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Ubil-Mulder, Rita D'Angelo Real Estate at 760-549-9579

Copyright © 2021 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2h98_0c1069yN00

3816 Indian Rock Rd, Lake Isabella, 93240

3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,777 | Single Family Residence | 1,662 Square Feet | Built in 1988

As you enter this home, the feeling that you ARE home...awaits you. The whole house has the feeling of a model home but the "homey-ness" that comes with being well cared for and loved. The Kitchen has REAL Oak cabinets with Black Granite counter tops. The Laundry area is hidden behind bi-fold doors. Dual paned windows greet you throughout. Nice open floorplan Living, Dining and Kitchen area coupled with a gorgeous brick wood burning stove. Two large guest bedrooms, one has been set up and currently used as an office. The Master Bedroom is wonderful and roomy with a walk-in closet and plenty of natural light. The Master Bath has a dual sink vanity and lots of storage. The property itself is 1/2 acre with the back yard completely fenced, with well groomed grounds and several fruit trees along with a separately fenced area for a gardening. Did I mention there is a 20x35 RV pole barn in ADDITION to the Oversized 720 SQ Foot attached Garage! Perfect for that Boat, that RV and those toys a plenty. Located close to shopping, schools, the local Hospital and of course the Lake and River...Welcome Home!

For open house information, contact James Matthews, Freeman's Lakeside Realty at 760-379-5915

Copyright © 2021 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmJzD_0c1069yN00

1838 Anchorage, Wofford Heights, 93285

2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Mobile Home | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Beautiful Lake View & Great Location in the Homestead Tract ! Entry is paved with security gate with plenty of room for RV & Toy's. Great open floor plan with living room- dining and kitchen. Double sliders to a full length covered deck with an awesome Lake View. Situated on almost an acres the home is 1296 sq. ft with 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. All the rooms are nice size. Master Has double sliders to outside deck & adjoining bath with a jetted tub. Seller has done a lot of upgrades here. New carpet, dual pane windows through out, Two new double sliders to the front & back deck. Nice gas stove in the living room, Ceiling fans, New kitchen oven, guest bath has new flooring & toilet. Seller had a 12x18 metal garage with loft installed recently. There is also another workshop behind that 10x12 for any extra storage you might need & a fully fenced dog run. Carport & Deck awnings are new and outside home was painted within the last two years. This is really a neat place !! Ten Minutes to the Lake & River. Lots of outdoor activities to enjoy in the area. Drive by and take a look !!

For open house information, contact Debra Chealander, EDL Properties at 760-376-2000

Copyright © 2021 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Y0HZ_0c1069yN00

48 Rockhaven Rd, Wofford Heights, 93285

4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | 1,843 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This 1989 Manufactured home has 4 bedrooms with a split floor plan and 1,843 sq ft of living space!! On a permanent foundation system and ready for financing. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space and counter area. Dining room has a built in hutch, large living room with den/office next to it. Laundry room is off the kitchen with back door. Master suite is at one end with 2 closets, one is a walk in and french doors leading to the large bathroom. The other 3 bedrooms are at the other end of the home with a hall bath that has a shower and linen cabinet. Ceiling fans throughout. Good sized shed in the backyard and a peek a boo lake view from the back yard. Wonderful deer in the backyard as well!! Lots of parking in the front of the home.

For open house information, contact Rita D'Angelo, Rita D'Angelo Real Estate at 760-549-9579

Copyright © 2021 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

