On the hunt for a home in Iron River? These houses are on the market

(Iron River, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Iron River will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

112 Stanley Lake, Iron River, 49935 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,760 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Year round 4-bedroom 3-full bath home located on Stanley Lake! This home is a must see. Home was built in 2015 with a total square footage of 3,760. First floor hosts a large master suite with a full walk-in bath with a double vanity, another spacious bedroom, open concept kitchen/living/dining area, first floor laundry room, large pantry, and access to the two-car attached garage. Upstairs is an open loft concept that currently holds a siting area and office area but could also be converted into the fifth bedroom. Downstairs hosts a large family room, two bedrooms, large full bath, utility room with an additional washer/dryer area. This home has speakers wired throughout the home. Home has several options for heating from the propane forced air system that can also be heated with an outdoor wood boiler, and the two wood burning stoves. Outside hosts several large areas for entertaining from the large deck off of the kitchen, patio area, or the large yard on the lakeside. Need more storage besides the two-car attached garage? No problem there, property has a heated 34x36 garage located right off the road and a large storage/potting shed. This is a must-see custom-built home. Sellers are currently working on finishing off the lower level with flooring and painting. These projects will be completed prior to closing. Sellers do have some negotiable items as well including furnishings, two snow blowers, plow truck, tractor, lawn mower, and outdoor furniture.

581 Sunset Lake, Iron River, 49935 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Move in ready waterfront living home for sale! This three bedroom two bath home is located on 355 feet of frontage on Sunset Lake! This move in ready home has great lake views. First floor hosts a large living area, kitchen, dinning room, three bedrooms which includes a master bed and bath, screened in porch that overlooks the lake, and utility room. Sellers are willing to sell the home fully furnished as well, the sellers will be taking some personal property, but pack your bags and move right in. Outside the home hosts a large two car detached garage along with an 18x12 guesthouse/boathouse. Property includes many gardens and paths that gives the property that northwoods feel. Don't let this move in ready home pass you by. Call to schedule an appointment today!

177 Lynx, Iron River, 49935 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This home has so much potential! This brick ranch style home has so much to offer. First floor hosts three-bedrooms, one and a half-bath, large living room with a wood burning fireplace, dining area, and spacious kitchen. Home has a nice breezeway that is connected to a two-car attached garage. From the living room you have stunning views of the lake that has a nice path down to the waterfront. Home also has a full basement for additional storage. This is a nice handyman's special. Home does need a new heating system. Don't hesitate to call for a showing today.

790 Baumgartner, Iron River, 49935 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 772 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Check out this stunning 655 feet of frontage on Stanley Lake! This property has approx. two acres of land on the lake side. Another approx. 11 acres of land on the South side of Baumgartner Road. The home that sits on the property is a three bedroom 1 1/2 bath ranch style home. First floor hosts an open concept kitchen/living room, three bedrooms, and a full bath. Lower level has lots of potential for finishing work and also has a half bath. The roof has been updated three years ago. This property has so many possibilities. Call to schedule an appointment today.

