Williams, AZ

Check out these homes for sale in Williams now

 4 days ago

(Williams, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Williams. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcTOJ_0c1067Cv00

3186 Grey Hawk, Williams, 86046

3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,299 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Wonderful opportunity in the desirable community of Highland Meadows set across the street from Elephant Rock Public Golf course. Lightly lived-in 3 year old custom home with 3 bdrms plus den, 2.5 baths. Entry with open stairway, spacious master suite and office/nursery on main level. Rocking chair front porch and entertainment sized backyard deck, large fenced yard and extended 3 car garage and more!

For open house information, contact Katie V Gardiner, eXp Realty at 888-847-5320

Copyright © 2021 Northern Arizona Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NAMLSAZ-187372)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tXmm_0c1067Cv00

2875 W Honeysuckle Road, Williams, 86046

3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,700 | Manufactured Home | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Your wait to own a new manufactured home on 10 acres is over! This To-be-built 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom,1710 sq ft farmhouse design has it all. You will fall in love with the wood beamed ceiling and open concept living the moment you step inside. But that is not all! This home will sit on 10 acres with beautiful trees, offering you privacy and tranquility, as you sit on the back deck enjoying the night sky. Home is set to be delivered mid Oct, 2021 with an approximate completion date of mid Dec, 2021. Inside photos are of model home, actual home will be very similar.

For open house information, contact Eileen J Stubbs, Realty One Group, Mountain Desert at 928-774-3392

Copyright © 2021 Northern Arizona Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NAMLSAZ-185203)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRQcR_0c1067Cv00

1071 N Whitney Road, Williams, 86046

3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1998

If you are looking for a quiet country home with big shop or RV space...this is it! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom manufactured home features a big detached 2 car garage...and a huge detached pole barn with an RV door! It sits on an acre of beautiful property, just a stones throw from the Grand Canyon Deer farm. There is a big living room and a family room plus a well appointed kitchen. The primary bedroom has its own bath...and 2 other bedrooms and a bath are on the other side of the home. There are porches front and back, but the back porch...that's just perfect for relaxing and enjoying the forest views. This home is in the process of being retro-fit for a foundation so that you can get a great loan on it, so bear with us. But this home may also sell quickly, so talk to your Realtor!

For open house information, contact Gary Nelson, Realty Executives of Flagstaff at 928-773-9300

Copyright © 2021 Northern Arizona Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NAMLSAZ-186388)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02qOjL_0c1067Cv00

895 Hereford Drive, Williams, 86046

5 Beds 4 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,812 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This incredible custom home has it all! 5 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms. One bedroom is a mini suite with a walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings in the living room make this home feel even more massive than it is. Cold weather hurting your dinner plans, barbeque in the Arizona room that features an in door gas BBQ grill, sink, dishwasher and half bathroom and plenty of room to entertain while also being heated with a pellet stove. Home is equipped with a central vac system to make cleaning a breeze. Home also has 2- 50 gallon water heaters to ensure never running out of hot water. Full RV hookups. Jacuzzi hook ups with pad. Walk-in Vault/safe. Storage under stairs. Love soaking in a large jetted tub, master bathroom has one with a heater so the water never gets cold! Two person walk-in shower in master bathroom. Make this stunning custom home a vacation rental or your own personal mountain retreat to enjoy the great amenities that Williams has to offer. Located close to Bearizona, restaurants and the soon to be built sledding and roller coaster park. There is radiant heat flooring in the home along with the garage and driveway to melt any ice or snow. Block wall fencing around the back yard offers privacy to enjoy the landscaped back yard with artificial turf. This is truly a one of a kind home. Pride of ownerships shines through on this fantastic property.

For open house information, contact Jamie Garcia, My Home Group Real Estate at 480-685-2760

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6234469)

