Take a look at these homes for sale in Ladysmith

(Ladysmith, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ladysmith will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

509 E 3Rd Street, Ladysmith, 54848 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,383 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Well maintained move in ready home in a great location. This charming 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom 2 story home has tons of character with gorgeous hardwood floors and original woodwork throughout. Eat-in kitchen offers beautiful countertops, back splash with a Pantry for added storage. Bonus 4 seasons room with tons of light you'll enjoy all year long. Attractive landscaped yard with a delightful sitting area. Dry basement with a finished family room. Spacious bedrooms with adequate closets. Furnace/AC 2019. radon mitigation system installed 2019. This home is a must see! Call or showing today!

1311 Fairway Drive, Ladysmith, 54848 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1988

TOP KNOTCH FAMILY HOME IN A VERY FASHIONABLE NEIGHBORHOOD! This 3 bedroom 2 bath, ranch style home offers everything a growing family needs. Spacious rooms, master suite with walk-in closet, 2 dining areas, 1 for casual, family meals and 1 for entertaining, convenient attached 2 car garage and a large, level back yard for the kids. The bright, clean, dry basement is stubbed for a third bath and has tremendous potential for additional living area. Homes like this are in short supply. See it soon!

W8396 Flambeau Avenue, Ladysmith, 54848 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Three Bedroom Home on 1.3 Acres Just at the north edge of Ladysmith. very energy efficient with electric baseboard and heat storage units, two car garage and older storage shed nice garden area

W7893 Tower Road, Ladysmith, 54848 3 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Check out this home with a park like setting on a corner lot just outside of Ladysmith. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits in a quiet neighborhood with wandering wildlife out your backdoor. Features decks off the front and back, oversized corner lot (recently surveyed), and a garden shed. Inside has fresh paint and updated living room and kitchen areas. Perfect starter home, rental property, or 1 level retirement living.

