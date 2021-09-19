CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ladysmith, WI

Take a look at these homes for sale in Ladysmith

Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 4 days ago

(Ladysmith, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ladysmith will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08LIhr_0c1066KC00

509 E 3Rd Street, Ladysmith, 54848

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,383 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Well maintained move in ready home in a great location. This charming 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom 2 story home has tons of character with gorgeous hardwood floors and original woodwork throughout. Eat-in kitchen offers beautiful countertops, back splash with a Pantry for added storage. Bonus 4 seasons room with tons of light you'll enjoy all year long. Attractive landscaped yard with a delightful sitting area. Dry basement with a finished family room. Spacious bedrooms with adequate closets. Furnace/AC 2019. radon mitigation system installed 2019. This home is a must see! Call or showing today!

For open house information, contact Candice Cossio, Riverbend Realty Group, LLC at 715-456-1500

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1556773)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ht3YD_0c1066KC00

1311 Fairway Drive, Ladysmith, 54848

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1988

TOP KNOTCH FAMILY HOME IN A VERY FASHIONABLE NEIGHBORHOOD! This 3 bedroom 2 bath, ranch style home offers everything a growing family needs. Spacious rooms, master suite with walk-in closet, 2 dining areas, 1 for casual, family meals and 1 for entertaining, convenient attached 2 car garage and a large, level back yard for the kids. The bright, clean, dry basement is stubbed for a third bath and has tremendous potential for additional living area. Homes like this are in short supply. See it soon!

For open house information, contact Clint Page, CB Northern Escape/Ladysmith at 715-532-7300

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1556852)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSCEK_0c1066KC00

W8396 Flambeau Avenue, Ladysmith, 54848

2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Three Bedroom Home on 1.3 Acres Just at the north edge of Ladysmith. very energy efficient with electric baseboard and heat storage units, two car garage and older storage shed nice garden area

For open house information, contact Brian Reynolds, Weisenberger Realty LLC at 715-532-6631

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1558417)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhxPc_0c1066KC00

W7893 Tower Road, Ladysmith, 54848

3 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Check out this home with a park like setting on a corner lot just outside of Ladysmith. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits in a quiet neighborhood with wandering wildlife out your backdoor. Features decks off the front and back, oversized corner lot (recently surveyed), and a garden shed. Inside has fresh paint and updated living room and kitchen areas. Perfect starter home, rental property, or 1 level retirement living.

For open house information, contact Jade Green, CB Brenizer/Rice Lake at 715-234-5010

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1557901)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Ladysmith, WI
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decks#Retirement#Walk In Closet#Riverbend Realty Group#Weisenberger Realty Llc#Brenizer Rice Lake
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith, WI
32
Followers
290
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ladysmith Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy