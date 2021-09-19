Check out these homes for sale in Colby now

(Colby, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Colby will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1875 West 5Th Street, Colby, 67701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,496 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home offers 2,496 square feet of living space along with an attached 1-car garage, fenced backyard, and a front porch patio perfect to enjoy the neighborhood. With the updated roof, windows, and heat/AC, this property is ready for you to make it your own!

290 South Franklin, Colby, 67701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Bungalow style home Located close to downtown Corner lot Detached two car garage HOME IS BEING SOLD "AS IS" (At the list price the Seller is offering the home as is with no expressed or implied warranty) A home that you can fix and flip, use as a rental income property or fix up and make your first very affordable home Floor furnace No A.C. Fire escape window in basement bedroom Fenced yard Screened in patio The main bathroom and the main floor bedrooms have had some updates started Personal property included in it's "as is" condition: None

1155 Summer Sun, Colby, 67701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This newly listed home is full of potential. The great price will allow you to be able to put your own signature touches to the home and really make it yours. This is a perfect starter home with lots of growing room. The large eat-in kitchen is wonderful and there are lots of cabinets for storage and use. You will be able to easily make the kitchen the hub of the home. Kids can sit at the table during meal prep and do homework. A perfect place for friends to gather and have morning coffee. There are 3-5 bedrooms and two bathrooms. The full basement offers a family room area. This is a great gaming area or spot for family movie night. You can design this area the way you would like. Perhaps making some of the rooms, craft/hobby rooms, or home office spaces. The large rear yard is fenced in and there is a large patio area. What you will really like, is the addition of a detached garage/shop that is 14'x24'. This is an exceptional find in our local market. Please give Molly a call or text today to make your private viewing appointment. 24 hours' notice is requested.

490 S. Grant, Colby, 67701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 1966

*This Property is Being offered "AS IS" at this list price. *The seller plans to remove all the personal property within a couple months, however, will give consideration to leaving some of the personal property if requested prior to clearing the home *The home was built by the seller's parents and only had the one owner * Corner lot with minimal rear yard space *Open living/dining and kitchen layout *The basement has some minimal finish area and could add a 2nd bathroom. * Two car attached garage * Brick Ranch Style Home *All Showings will be with listing agent until personal property has been removed. * This is a great opportunity for an investor to fix and flip OR put your attention to making this a fantastic home for you. *The list price allows for personal improvements to make it a special home. *Washer and Dryer currently in kitchen, full basement allows room for laundry area in basement. *Centrally located and close to school *Personal property included "as is": Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

