Forks, WA

Forks-curious? These homes are on the market

Forks Dispatch
Forks Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Forks, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Forks. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1794 Undie Rd, Forks, 98331

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,282 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Bogachiel River RetreatWelcome to Paradise and Possibilities. 74 lush forested acres, 2,000' of prime river frontage and a secluded lake that provides salmon spawning habitat set the stage for this dramatic retreat. Thoughtfully-designed and meticulously-built log 'cabin' blends perfectly with the surrounding nature.  The cabin provides the perfect respite for unwinding and re-setting and as a home base for plotting adventure and the life-long memories soon to be made. With 2,282 sq ft of finished living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, an open floor plan, towering vaulted ceilings and walls of windows, you will find it both nurturing and inspiring. Watch deer and elk graze, enjoy your morning coffee on the deck, relax and play games in the great room with family and friends, plan your hiking, fishing and hunting adventures. Cool tree house is sure to spark the imagination.With over a half million acres of public lands out your doorstep, hiking and hunting opportunities are abundant.  Multiple rivers within close proximity include the Bogachiel, Hoh, Sol Duc, Calawah, Queets, Quinault and Quillayute. Year-round fishing for several species of salmon, steelhead and trout make this an ideal recreational paradise for beginners and experts alike. Zoning should allow for creating several buildable parcels, developing an eco-tourist resort, family compound, etc.  Approximately 37 acres zoned RW5. Buyer to do own due diligence regarding subdividing land/building/development.Verifiable proof of funds/pre-qualification required for showings.  Log cabin, recreation, development potential in a temperate rain forest adjoining expansive public lands... unique offerings like this are few and far between.

For open house information, contact Jon Stagnitti, Land and Wildlife ~ AK, ID, OR, WA at 866-559-3478

Copyright © 2021 LandLeader. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LL-14226)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9Q9E_0c1064Yk00

84 Walter Way, Forks, 98331

2 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Breathtaking property; located next door to Bogachiel River conservation property! 8.21 landscaped acres of level & cleared, elk-fenced & gated, with state land on 2 sides. 3+ bdrms, walk-ins, 2.5 bath open floor plan. Bloodwood floors. Custom gourmet kitchen, custom walnut cabinets, granite tops with 10 ft. butcher-block island, coffee bar & walk-in pantry. Huge LR has built-in entertainment center with propane fireplace. French doors open onto covered deck w/forest & pond views, built in swim spa.

For open house information, contact Rachel Breed, Keller Williams Forks at 360-374-7482

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-351469)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NsARj_0c1064Yk00

133 Fuhrman Rd, Forks, 98331

3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Welcome to the farm! This adorable older farmhouse has been well kept over the years, with updated kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint inside and out. You will fall in love with the land and the home. Over 5.6 acres of workable land that includes a barn, room for cattle or horses, a greenhouse and a new 4 car stall garage. Just about a block down the road is access to the Bogachiel River!

For open house information, contact Rachel Breed, Keller Williams Forks at 360-374-7482

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-351648)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23UP2f_0c1064Yk00

42 Block Oil City 1St Addition, Forks, 98331

1 Bed 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 192 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This little cabin is enveloped by evergreen forests and is ready for a full time owner or part time recreational use; features solar panels for lighting, a sleeping loft, a large deck for outdoor viewing and barbecuing. A 300 gallon water catchment system, a wood stove. The bathroom area features a shower stall & composting toilet. Screened in porch on the Mountain side and a partial split rail fence around the perimeter. outbuildings; 4x4 required, HOA in place.

For open house information, contact Rachel Breed, Keller Williams Forks at 360-374-7482

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-351081)

See more property details

