Ocean View, DE

Top homes for sale in Ocean View

Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 4 days ago

(Ocean View, DE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ocean View will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwBrl_0c1063g100

21408 Sweetwater Square, Selbyville, 19975

4 Beds 4 Baths | $633,900 | Townhouse | 2,527 Square Feet | Built in None

Stunning kitchen with large island and pantry. Cozy dining area off kitchen for meals with the family. Spacious great room with optional sunroom. Luxurious owner's suite with spa bath and walk-in closet. Versatile loft for entertaining friends and family. Convenient bedroom 2 with private bath for guests. Pricing is inclusive of average lot premium.

For open house information, contact Harbor's Edge at Bayside KHV-Delaware

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KH1BN-332370000-C025)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EntDK_0c1063g100

37004 Beach Club Avenue, Ocean View, 19970

2 Beds 2 Baths | $494,990 | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bristol, a 1,748 square foot open concept ranch home, offers two bedrooms and a flex room, two bathrooms, and 9 ceilings. A welcoming foyer leads you to the spacious guest bedroom with closet, the guest bathroom and a linen closet. The inviting flex room is a versatile space with glass French doors and an abundance of natural light. The homes well-designed kitchen features substantial cabinet space, a generous walk-in pantry, an oversized island and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the ample living room and dining room that leads to the quiet covered patio. The large owners suite is a retreat in the back of the home; its private bathroom has a substantial double bowl vanity, shower and linen closet and the impressive walk in closet is a must see! Tucked away, the cozy laundry room and coat closet are located just off the two-car garage. Available features for the Bristol are a third bedroom in lieu of the flex room, adding a gas fireplace, and screening in the covered porch. The upstairs option gives you a massive loft, additional bedroom, third full bathroom, storage closet and makes this home 2,401 square feet.

For open house information, contact Doni Padeletti D.R. Horton - Delaware

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-41549-F401)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJT7e_0c1063g100

34252 Gooseberry Ave, Ocean View, 19970

2 Beds 2 Baths | $595,790 | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bristol, a 1,748 square foot open concept ranch home, offers two bedrooms and a flex room, two bathrooms, and 9 ceilings. A welcoming foyer leads you to the spacious guest bedroom with closet, the guest bathroom and a linen closet. The inviting flex room is a versatile space with glass French doors and an abundance of natural light. The homes well-designed kitchen features substantial cabinet space, a generous walk-in pantry, an oversized island and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the ample living room and dining room that leads to the quiet covered patio. The large owners suite is a retreat in the back of the home; its private bathroom has a substantial double bowl vanity, shower and linen closet and the impressive walk in closet is a must see! Tucked away, the cozy laundry room and coat closet are located just off the two-car garage. Available features for the Bristol are a third bedroom in lieu of the flex room, adding a gas fireplace, and screening in the covered porch. The upstairs option gives you a massive loft, additional bedroom, third full bathroom, storage closet and makes this home 2,401 square feet.

For open house information, contact Doni Padeletti D.R. Horton - Delaware

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-41549-415-41549-415490000-0038)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZxiv_0c1063g100

36021 Nantasket Ave, Ocean View, 19970

4 Beds 3 Baths | $419,990 | Townhouse | 2,374 Square Feet | Built in None

The Saginaw, a 2,374 square foot open concept two story townhome, offers four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The inviting foyer offers a coat closet and easy access to the garage. The homes well-appointed kitchen boasts substantial cabinet space, granite countertops, an oversized island, pantry closet, and stainless-steel appliances. The dining area, centered kitchen and expansive great room are all open and allow for family and friends to gather comfortably. The large first floor bedroom has a walk-in closet and a modern bathroom with a double bowl vanity, generously sized shower and linen closet. The convenient powder room and cozy laundry closet are tucked away by the stairs. Upstairs, there is a massive loft, three sizeable guest bedrooms, and a guest bathroom with a double bowl vanity. The included irrigation system allows you to keep your lawn watered with ease.

For open house information, contact Doni Padeletti D.R. Horton - Delaware

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-41549-415-41549-415500000-0054)

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
ABOUT

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

