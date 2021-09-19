Check out these homes on the Norton market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, VA

 4 days ago

(Norton, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Norton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hz8nS_0c1061uZ00

14424 Holbrook Chapel Road, Coeburn, 24230

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This 3 bedroom 2 bath doublewide with a sunroom addition features 2 large outbuildings, large detached garage. Also, this property consists of Singlewide mobile home lots that are currently rented Property features 7 singlewide lots - most are currently rented with long standing renters. Most of them are owned by the occupant however a few of them are owned by the land owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JN6KM_0c1061uZ00

1601 East 4Th Avenue, Big Stone Gap, 24219

3 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Looking for a fixer-upper that has plenty of space? Check out this 3BR, 1BA 1452 sq. ft home sitting on 3/4 acres in BSG. Plenty of privacy and spacious rooms with this home located at the end of 4th Ave. E. This home has good bones, and could be transformed into a very nice property for the right buyer. Agents and buyers should verify, Information was pulled from public records Subject to E&O.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTAFG_0c1061uZ00

4302 Porter Road, Coeburn, 24230

3 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,624 Square Feet | Built in None

Do Not Pass This Up! With some TLC, this house could become your beautiful home. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and 1 bath. Downstairs includes a living room, den, kitchen, breakfast nook, dining room, and a bath. The breakfast nook has some ceiling damage from a leak (as shown in pictures). The dining room and living room have beautiful hardwood flooring. A beautiful staircase leads you upstairs. The house has an unfinished basement with wet and moldy conditions due to drainage issues.Outside you can enjoy gardening and relaxation in your beautiful yard. A cute outside building can be used as storage or a playhouse. With a little work, you can have complete privacy by fixing the existing fence. Sold As-Is/Where-Is. If the buyer wants a home inspection performed, it will be at their cost and for their informational purposes only. The seller will not be responsible for any repairs. Information taken from the seller and public records. It should be verified by buyer and buyers agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWcyG_0c1061uZ00

617 Southeast Woodland Terrace, Norton, 24273

2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,635 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Lovely brick home conveniently located just outside of Norton. Wooded perimeter adds a feeling of seclusion. Lovely stonework borders the property and adds character to the patio and raised flower beds. There are beatutiful hardwood floors throughout and tile in the kitchen and guest bath. A 2 car garage opens into the main house. Gas fireplaces in both the living room and the den further enhance the cozy, inviting feel of this home. A murphy bed in the offset area of the living room provides a third sleeping space for visitors. A perfect home for a small family. Info taken from seller and public records should be verified by buyer and buyer's agent.

With Norton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

