CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, ME

Take a look at these homes on the market in Fairfield

Fairfield News Watch
Fairfield News Watch
 4 days ago

(Fairfield, ME) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362vT5_0c105zNl00

268 Cemetery Street, Vassalboro, 04989

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Hard to find side by side duplex with rural setting in desirable vassalboro. Each unit has 1 bedroom,eat in kitchen, living room and bathroom. Could be converted to single family home or home with in-law quarters. Many possibilities and Move in Ready!

For open house information, contact Diane Garcell, Augusta at 207-623-4182

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-148506102)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FiIE_0c105zNl00

180 Perkins Road, Burnham, 04922

4 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Enjoy the peace and serenity at this well landscaped, private 5.1 acre lot overlooking the Sebasticook river. This home has been tastefully updated and meticulously cared for. It offers one floor living and has two heat pumps making it extremely low maintenance and efficient. This is priced to sell and will not last. Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Jessica Greene, NextHome Experience at 207-573-7400

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187745)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, ME
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Fairfield, ME
Local
Maine Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexthome
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fairfield News Watch

Fairfield News Watch

Fairfield, ME
36
Followers
300
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy