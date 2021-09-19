Take a look at these homes on the market in Fairfield

(Fairfield, ME) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

268 Cemetery Street, Vassalboro, 04989 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Hard to find side by side duplex with rural setting in desirable vassalboro. Each unit has 1 bedroom,eat in kitchen, living room and bathroom. Could be converted to single family home or home with in-law quarters. Many possibilities and Move in Ready!

180 Perkins Road, Burnham, 04922 4 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Enjoy the peace and serenity at this well landscaped, private 5.1 acre lot overlooking the Sebasticook river. This home has been tastefully updated and meticulously cared for. It offers one floor living and has two heat pumps making it extremely low maintenance and efficient. This is priced to sell and will not last. Schedule your showing today.

