Cave Junction, OR

Cave Junction-curious? These homes are on the market

Cave Junction News Beat
Cave Junction News Beat
 4 days ago

(Cave Junction, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cave Junction. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHzyp_0c105xcJ00

279 Tycer Crossing, Cave Junction, 97523

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1997

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! Make sure to see this delightful country home in a premiere neighborhood with fantastic serene setting, gently sloped lawn and views! Enjoy country mornings on the patio! Open floor plan, tile floors, laundry/pantry exits to patio, as well as glass doors on the dining room and main bedroom. Main bedroom has a walk-in jetted tub conveniently located in the room, and a large walk-in closet. Detached garage makes a convenient work space. Very convenient location close in, easy drive, yet far enough to feel like your personal country retreat. Don't miss out on this one, it's just the place to call home! Ready to go, will finance, could use interior paint but is a great find as-is!

For open house information, contact Amy More, John L. Scott Medford at 541-779-3611

Copyright © 2021 Southern Oregon MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SORMLS-220128934)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lYl0_0c105xcJ00

224 Honeybee Lane, Cave Junction, 97523

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Large double wide mobile on .19 acre, yard is really pretty. Home is built in 1979, very livable and spacious with a nice detached garage and a big deck/front porch. Fenced. Conveniently located, affordable. Located just an hour to the coast, 30 minutes from I-5, Cave Junction is a great place for anyone who loves outdoor activities, fishing, hiking, camping, or just a nice small town atmosphere with friendly folks. Currently rented, please do not disturb tenants. Roof was installed in 2017 and new laminate flooring in 2018. All photos are from the previous listing.

For open house information, contact Kimi D Fernandez, RE/MAX Integrity at 541-770-3325

Copyright © 2021 Southern Oregon MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SORMLS-220127403)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMr7V_0c105xcJ00

204 Tx Lot Road, Cave Junction, 97523

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Ready to live the Southern Oregon dream? Work, live and play all at your doorstep in the world-renowned emerald triangle. Step into this efficiently run, clean and well organized, Tier 2 mixed-use OLCC farm with top shelf strains, working industry relationships, and detailed SOP's. This farm boasts 4.5 ac of year around use nursery water rights, full sun, and dialed-in indoor facility for that perpetual harvest and income. The indoor has 3 flower rooms, an immature canopy space, and soon-to-be tissue culture lab. The outdoor gardens are split into light dep hoops and a full-term canopy space with lots of organically amended soil and automated watering and fertigation system. Trim, dry, cure, and storage space complete this turn-key business. The property also includes a well kept updated 3 bed 3 bath home for you or your employees with a new kitchen, flooring, and remodeled bathrooms. Hurry the season is upon us!

For open house information, contact Josh Kelleher, Keller Williams Realty Southern Oregon at 541-608-0447

Copyright © 2021 Southern Oregon MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SORMLS-220121426)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITzcT_0c105xcJ00

269 Udee Road, O'Brien, 97534

2 Beds 1 Bath | $290,000 | Manufactured Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Wildlife and the Illinois River surround this cozy, move-in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath home that sits on 1.67 acres. Possibilities are endless. Fruit/nut trees plus a garden area add to the beauty & serenity of this secluded oasis. Kitchen includes skylight, breakfast bar,& pantry. From the kitchen, you can access the covered porch which offers a shaded area for eating & entertaining. Living room includes a vaulted ceiling& plenty of natural light. Home freshly painted inside/out and very clean. Main bedroom has a sliding glass door that opens directly to the deck. Brand new HVAC system has been installed. Circular driveway adds endless amounts of parking. RV hook-ups & dump are on the property which could allow for possible income opportunities. Enjoy evening breezes sitting on the deck or enjoy a swim in the lovely above ground pool. Property also has a poultry coop, shed & detached garage. Fully fenced & private. Don't let this gem get away!

For open house information, contact Penelope Mueller, Coldwell Banker Cutting Edge at 541-226-2070

Copyright © 2021 Southern Oregon MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SORMLS-220128279)

