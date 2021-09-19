CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Take a look at these homes on the market in Salmon

Salmon Bulletin
Salmon Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Salmon, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salmon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0U6g_0c105wja00

808 9Th Street, Salmon, 83467

4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Manufactured Home | 3,394 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Spacious 4 Bed/ 3 Bath home with Mother in Law suite basement. Main level includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Both bathrooms are newly remodeled. Master Bathroom features marble counter tops, tiled shower, and double sinks. Bright kitchen with brand new refrigerator and granite countertops. Cozy living room with wood stove. Main level laundry. Formal Dining with French doors leads to generous size back porch with stunning views of the Bitterroot Mountains. Basement is fully finished with kitchen, 1 bedroom, and 1 bathroom, separate parking, and outdoor access. Large family room features pellet stove and overhead beams. Extra storage room can be converted into office/den. You will find tasteful new updates throughout this entire home. Call to schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Chelsea Phillips, eXp Realty LLC at 208-890-7776

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2138993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqo2v_0c105wja00

2 Scott Lane, Salmon, 83467

3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Manufactured Home | 2,555 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Comfortable 3 bedroom 3 bath triple wide manufactured home bordering the Lemhi River in the beautiful Lemhi Valley! This 2555 square foot home has been recently painted on the interior. There are two shop buildings, a dog run and great growing soil for your garden. There is plenty of room for parking your RV, trailers, boats and other toys. This would make an nice horse property. The area leading to the Lemhi River is very secluded, there are water rights with this property. Located only 4 miles from Salmon.

For open house information, contact Mike Potts, Mountain West Real Estate at 208-756-1800

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2136563)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aPlY_0c105wja00

9 E Kim Street, Salmon, 83467

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 1980

You have some of the best views of the valley in this home. The view from this home up on a hill is of the entire valley, the bitterroot mountains and the Lewis and Clark Trail. The extra large back yard has beautiful landscaping and fruit trees. You have a chain link fence surrounding the home to keep your pets in, and other pets out. This is a three bedroom 2 bath home with a room downstairs that could be used as a fourth bedroom or whatever room you want to make it. Also downstairs is a oversized family room, with a wood stove. The house is in fair condition but needs painted. A house to fit your dreams of living in the beautiful Salmon valley. The water is a community water system, and you pay $50.00 a month. There is plenty of Parking for an RV and all your toys.

For open house information, contact Laurie Santee, eXp Realty LLC at 208-890-7776

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2138480)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7iQL_0c105wja00

1 Skinner Ranch Road, Salmon, 83467

3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Still retaining its original charm, this classic home has been revitalized and updated to create a stunning home. Thoughtful, renovations have created an ideal home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. With the addition of new windows and an efficient wood-burning stove, this home provides that gentle consistent warmth you are looking for in the wintertime. The spacious living room adjoins the kitchen with spectacular views from the large picture windows, creating an inviting space for entertaining family and friends. The adorable and enclosed porch is a perfect place for an overflow crowd and is heated so it can be enjoyed year-round. The kitchen features a propane oven/range with ample cabinet and counter space. Access the oversized laundry room from the garage or sunroom. All three bedrooms are spaciously sized, and the master bedroom can easily accommodate a king-size bed. The garage can easily accommodate 1 vehicle and has options to add an additional garage door and features a great area for a workshop with running water. The spectacularly maintained yard features an orchard area with apple, plum, and pear trees and an additional enclosure for a garden. This setting is on 1.3 irrigated acres with 2 wells and is fully fenced.

For open house information, contact Jeni Aldous, Mountain West Real Estate at 208-756-1800

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2139471)

