Take a look at these homes on the Pittsfield market now

(Pittsfield, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pittsfield. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

419 W. Adams, Pittsfield, 62363 3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 1935

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home

323 W Fayette St, Pittsfield, 62363 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This charming home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. On the inside of the house is 952 Sq. Ft, and has a full unfinished basement. Attached one car covered carport with a concrete driveway.If it's a low-maintenance lifestyle in a great location you're after, this home is hard to beat.

230 W Jefferson St, Pittsfield, 62363 6 Beds 4 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,530 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Grab the opportunity for income with this spacious 3530 Sq. Ft home that has been converted into 3 large apartments. The apartments(3) yield $1250 per month. An investment opportunity in a red-hot location not to be missed!

410 W Adams St, Pittsfield, 62363 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,197 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Plenty of space for everyone in this 3 bed, 2 bath two-story home. The house's living area is 2197 Sq.Ft. A desirable layout generously spread across two levels. Partial unfinished basement. The fridge, Stove, washer, and dryer will convey with the home. A cozy wood stove in the living room provides warmth in the wintertime. Heated 48x24 insulated garage. 16ft automatic door, large workbenches, and lots of shelving. A fantastic family home with plenty of space for everyone.

