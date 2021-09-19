Take a look at these homes on the Pittsfield market now
(Pittsfield, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pittsfield. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
These listings are from our classifieds:
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home
This charming home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. On the inside of the house is 952 Sq. Ft, and has a full unfinished basement. Attached one car covered carport with a concrete driveway.If it's a low-maintenance lifestyle in a great location you're after, this home is hard to beat.
Grab the opportunity for income with this spacious 3530 Sq. Ft home that has been converted into 3 large apartments. The apartments(3) yield $1250 per month. An investment opportunity in a red-hot location not to be missed!
Plenty of space for everyone in this 3 bed, 2 bath two-story home. The house's living area is 2197 Sq.Ft. A desirable layout generously spread across two levels. Partial unfinished basement. The fridge, Stove, washer, and dryer will convey with the home. A cozy wood stove in the living room provides warmth in the wintertime. Heated 48x24 insulated garage. 16ft automatic door, large workbenches, and lots of shelving. A fantastic family home with plenty of space for everyone.
