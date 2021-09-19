CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, IL

Take a look at these homes on the Pittsfield market now

Pittsfield Dispatch
Pittsfield Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Pittsfield, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pittsfield. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zJj3_0c105vqr00

419 W. Adams, Pittsfield, 62363

3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 1935

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home

For open house information, contact Kathleen Marable, Hometown Real Estate at 217-285-4502

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11016833)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTYvR_0c105vqr00

323 W Fayette St, Pittsfield, 62363

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This charming home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. On the inside of the house is 952 Sq. Ft, and has a full unfinished basement. Attached one car covered carport with a concrete driveway.If it's a low-maintenance lifestyle in a great location you're after, this home is hard to beat.

For open house information, contact Jason Duke, PCRE REAL ESTATE & AUCTION, INC at 217-285-5800

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11023614)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEpIq_0c105vqr00

230 W Jefferson St, Pittsfield, 62363

6 Beds 4 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,530 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Grab the opportunity for income with this spacious 3530 Sq. Ft home that has been converted into 3 large apartments. The apartments(3) yield $1250 per month. An investment opportunity in a red-hot location not to be missed!

For open house information, contact Robert Evans, PCRE REAL ESTATE & AUCTION, INC at 217-285-5800

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10977996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MY1s7_0c105vqr00

410 W Adams St, Pittsfield, 62363

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,197 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Plenty of space for everyone in this 3 bed, 2 bath two-story home. The house's living area is 2197 Sq.Ft. A desirable layout generously spread across two levels. Partial unfinished basement. The fridge, Stove, washer, and dryer will convey with the home. A cozy wood stove in the living room provides warmth in the wintertime. Heated 48x24 insulated garage. 16ft automatic door, large workbenches, and lots of shelving. A fantastic family home with plenty of space for everyone.

For open house information, contact Robert Evans, PCRE REAL ESTATE & AUCTION, INC at 217-285-5800

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11015044)

See more property details

Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield, IL
ABOUT

With Pittsfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

