Winners and Losers: Central Michigan

Three weeks into the 2021 season, LSU finally played at or near its talent level. I won’t be so bold to say that the coaching staff has fixed every single flaw on this team and are setting themselves up for a 14-1 finish (it was Central Michigan after all). But, as Poseur said in the recap, has anyone across the division, let alone the entire country, looked great every single week? Maybe our boys aren’t as out of it as we thought.