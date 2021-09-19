On the hunt for a home in Alva? These houses are on the market

(Alva, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Alva. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1215 Barnes, Alva, 73717 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,448 | Single Family Residence | 1,505 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Limited maintenance gives you more free time. Large living room; Fenced backyard; Within walking distance to high school, park, downtown, middle school, etc. Don't waste precious time, call today.

819 5Th Street, Alva, 73717 5 Beds 3 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Looking for a project? Here is is, a nice older home with lots of character, and pride. has beautiful wood work on the inside.This house could be one that you could make it as nice as you want and have something to be proud in. Not any space wasted, cubby holes everywhere and tons of storage in every room.

1009 Mill St, Alva, 73717 2 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1935

2 Bedrooms 1 Bath 576 Sqft Remodeled in 2014 Alley Access Storage Shed

730 Maple St, Alva, 73717 2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1931

This home is located on a corner lot just a few blocks from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, OK. The home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a bonus room you could use as a 3rd bedroom, 1,296Â± Sq Ft of living space, & a 1 car garage. This home has also had some updates including; some windows replaces, some updated plumbing, and some updated flooring. Give us a call today to find out more about this home. MOVE IN READY!

