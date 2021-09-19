CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Post, TX

Post-curious? These homes are on the market

Post Dispatch
Post Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Post, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Post. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4UQR_0c105rJx00

778 County Road 230, Post, 79356

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,950 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2018

35 acres in Post! This beautiful property is a rare find with 35 acres in a private setting just off the Caprock. If you are looking for land with a great deal of character and unspeakable views, this is the place for you! This home is the perfect setup for livestock, horses, etc. On the property is a 2018 Clayton home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms a large carpot and open concept living. The master suite is isolated and features a large master bath that is hard to beat. The oversized walk in shower, separate soaker tub, double vanities and private commode room leave little to be desired. The kitchen offers a large island, expansive cabinets, breakfast seating and more. A spot has already been cleared to build the shop or barn of your dreams! The property is fully fenced and ready for a new owner. Call today for a private tour.

For open house information, contact Lauren Weems, NextHome CORE Realty at 806-368-7494

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202107857)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyMGK_0c105rJx00

201 Ave R, Post, 79356

1 Bed 1 Bath | $15,000 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Currently rented at $200 per month

For open house information, contact Robert Garcia, Our Texas Real Estate Group at 806-438-1761

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202108081)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hfs3f_0c105rJx00

309 Ave I, Post, 79356

2 Beds 2 Baths | $47,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,143 Square Feet | Built in None

Here it is! The perfect property to Buy and Flip or Buy and hold for rental income. 2 Master Suites has its own bathrooms. Large Backyard. Owner has already started to do some remodeling. Great location! A must see... Sold" As Is" Call Listing Agent for appointment!

For open house information, contact Sandra Davis, Our Texas Real Estate Group at 806-438-1761

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202105797)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XqWXO_0c105rJx00

110 Ave N, Post, 79356

2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in None

Currently leased at $400 per month

For open house information, contact Robert Garcia, Our Texas Real Estate Group at 806-438-1761

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202109434)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Post, TX
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buy And Hold#Nexthome Core Realty#Backyard
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Post Dispatch

Post Dispatch

Post, TX
27
Followers
287
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Post Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy