Post-curious? These homes are on the market
(Post, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Post. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
35 acres in Post! This beautiful property is a rare find with 35 acres in a private setting just off the Caprock. If you are looking for land with a great deal of character and unspeakable views, this is the place for you! This home is the perfect setup for livestock, horses, etc. On the property is a 2018 Clayton home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms a large carpot and open concept living. The master suite is isolated and features a large master bath that is hard to beat. The oversized walk in shower, separate soaker tub, double vanities and private commode room leave little to be desired. The kitchen offers a large island, expansive cabinets, breakfast seating and more. A spot has already been cleared to build the shop or barn of your dreams! The property is fully fenced and ready for a new owner. Call today for a private tour.
For open house information, contact Lauren Weems, NextHome CORE Realty at 806-368-7494
Currently rented at $200 per month
For open house information, contact Robert Garcia, Our Texas Real Estate Group at 806-438-1761
Here it is! The perfect property to Buy and Flip or Buy and hold for rental income. 2 Master Suites has its own bathrooms. Large Backyard. Owner has already started to do some remodeling. Great location! A must see... Sold" As Is" Call Listing Agent for appointment!
For open house information, contact Sandra Davis, Our Texas Real Estate Group at 806-438-1761
Currently leased at $400 per month
For open house information, contact Robert Garcia, Our Texas Real Estate Group at 806-438-1761
