Manistique, MI

Take a look at these homes on the market in Manistique

Manistique Daily
Manistique Daily
 4 days ago

(Manistique, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manistique will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18w9oO_0c105pYV00

10676 W Flodin Rd, Thompson, 49854

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1997

RIVARD

For open house information, contact CRAIG POTVIN, UP REALTY at 906-341-6500

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1128089)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGYVj_0c105pYV00

8912N Boot Lake, Manistique, 49854

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Superior Northern Lodge - Own this LODGE with great income since 2018 with the availability to use it personally at any time! This place was built in 2012 originally as a restaurant and then completely remodeled into a lodge in 2018. Accommodates large groups comfortably and sleeps up to 18 people. You enter into an inviting entrance with built in seating. Massive fully equipped kitchen great for cooking together and entertaining. The kitchen extends to the open dining and living area which makes it perfect for many to be together. For the grab and go you can use the beverage station just off of the kitchen & dining area. There are two separate bathrooms with a couple of stalls each along with shower rooms. Three very roomy bedrooms have double bunk beds and a queen bed in each room. There are two furnaces with central air and the bedrooms also have their own heat & air conditioning units so everyone can be comfortable! Sauna...of course there is a sauna it's the U.P. The entire place has big windows and is nice & bright. Bluetooth speaker system inside and out along with a well lit yard. The interior lighting is set with motion lights. You can extend your entertaining to the outdoors with the picnic table area and firepit. There's also a garden area and a garage for your extras. All of this is only minutes from Munising and conveniently located to access Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, along with many inland lakes and rivers. ATV and Snowmobile heaven here with miles of trails and the large parking area accommodates many trailers. There is so much to do from this central location!

For open house information, contact AMY SCHIEDING, RE/MAX SUPERIORLAND at 906-387-4530

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1126449)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKlMV_0c105pYV00

1936 Brown Lane, Gulliver, 49840

1 Bed 1 Bath | $129,000 | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Beautiful lot on McDonald Lake with 100 feet of frontage. Located in the heart of the UP ! This is a rare find. McDonald Lake is a 1400 acre lake where anglers are catching Walleye, Perch and Northern Pike. Close to State Land. Be one of the few owners on this pristine Lake ! 2 old cabins with need of repairs. Value is in the land.

For open house information, contact Dean Templeton, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors at 800-367-5718

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-133870336)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45t1wP_0c105pYV00

110 South Maple, Manistique, 49854

4 Beds 2 Baths | $64,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home right in the heart of Manistique. Close to all that city living has to offer, schools, churches, shopping and close to Lake Michigan. Immediate occupancy and appliances included.

For open house information, contact DAVID MUXLOW, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1129533)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manistique Daily

Manistique Daily

Manistique, MI
ABOUT

With Manistique Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

