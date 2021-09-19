Take a look at these homes for sale in Burkesville

(Burkesville, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Burkesville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3246 829 Highway, Albany, 42602 4 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,059 Square Feet | Built in 2010

5.2 Miles from the Marina at Rowena on Lake Cumberland

274 Weekender Lane, Burkesville, 42717 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Looking for that perfect cabin on the water? Take a look at this one! Nestled on the Cumberland River is a cozy cabin on 1.09 acres with 150+ft of river frontage. This cabin boasts poplar wood cabinets, a live bark walnut kitchen island, hardwood flooring through out the home, a wood burning fireplace in the living room, & solid wood doors through out the home. The laundry room is very spacious and has loads of cabinets and storage space. The master bedroom has a master bedroom en-suite with jacuzzi tub and soft lighting with sliding doors leading out to a elaborate screen in porch with stunning views of the Cumberland River. The guest bath is also, down stairs designed with a nice walk in shower. Anderson windows and hardwood flooring replaced in 2020 through out the home. The upstairs designed perfect for guests with a very large guest bedroom. The 2 car detached garage is another plus to this property with plenty of storage to store you boat & vehicles. Plenty of privacy with the mature trees that boarder the entrance of the property. Water privilege's to the Cumberland Reserve Boat Ramp is just another plus why you should make this your forever home or your vacation home.

7217 Columbia Road, Burkesville, 42717 3 Beds 1 Bath | $298,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in None

3 Bedroom 1 Bath fixer upper farm house with creek frontage nestled on 105 +/- acres. Property offer approximately 17.5 acres of level pasture/hay land with some fencing. The remainder acreage is wooded with mature mixed hardwood. Experience the sound of the year round creek (Little Renox Creek) at the back of the house; as well as A nice shed, outbuilding, & chicken house & mature shade trees plus a fertile garden spot. The location is PRIME as the town of Columbia with access to the Cumberland Parkway, within a 20 minute drive. The quaint town of Burkesville within a 10 minute drive which offers a public launching ramp to Cumberland River known for trophy Bass, Catfish, and fly fishing as well as canoeing/kayaking. Dale Hollow Lake within a 25 minute drive. Call today for your private showing.

250 Timberlake Drive, Burkesville, 42717 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2011

This 6000 sq ft 6 bedroom 4 bath home with 3 car (heated & cooled) garage is situated on 9.52+/- acres overlooking the beautiful waters of Dale Hollow Lake. This amazing 2 story level brick, with full finished basement features beautiful hardwood flooring and Travertine tile on the main floor, Tuscany designed cabinets w/granite counter tops and high end appliances a true gourmet kitchen, a walk in pantry, formal dining room, very nice trim work throughout with custom built in the living room with brick fireplace and custom stone columns , master bath with heated floors and steam shower, master bedroom with panoramic lake views, a laundry room with top end appliances and views of Dale Hollow Lake from each room! Custom wooden stairs with basket metal spindles lead to the basement featuring a sitting room with a brick fireplace with custom made brick shelving, entertainment room with bar, hunting room, 3 bedrooms, a custom designed bath room, laundry room, a safe room, maniacal room. Basement has many extras such as electric blinds, large rooms, & closet space. The second floor features a bedroom with custom wood flooring, plenty of closets, and private bath. Another added bonus to this home is wired for a back up generator and the HOME IS MOVE IN READY as it is selling FULLY FURNISHED! Enjoy the panoramic views from the beautiful covered porch plus enjoy entertaining your guest on the upstairs deck overlooking Dale Hollow Lake. The property joins the Corp of Engineers with hiking trails, horse riding trails, & ATV trails. (You can take one of the trails right to the Lake.) Lots of deer, turkey, & other furry critters will be found on this 9.52 acres.

