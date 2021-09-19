CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

On the hunt for a home in Concordia? These houses are on the market

Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 4 days ago

(Concordia, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Concordia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPpNR_0c105n2H00

312 W 5Th, Concordia, 66901

5 Beds 3 Baths | $49,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Nice investment properties: The duplex has one bedroom apartments, each side has a kitchen, family room, bedroom full bathroom and storage space in closet/utility room. Nice corner lot in downtown close to grocery store, great income potential, needs some updates room for more rents. Rental income now was: $350 for each side. Also included in this investment property is a 3 bedroom house with large family room, full bathroom, open kitchen to family room/ dining room combo. Nice concrete patio in back. Close to down town with private parking space right by the front door. Possible rental income is $400 per month currently rented out. Features mixed flooring in both properties. House is currently rented.

For open house information, contact Laura Krier, EXP Realty LLC at 913-845-6767

Copyright © 2021 Salina Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRKS-201169)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQokB_0c105n2H00

304 West 7Th Street, Concordia, 66901

9 Beds 7 Baths | $547,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,284 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Stonehaven Mansion - a historic Tudor Revival style limestone fortress built in 1909. One of the most immaculate and ornate historic homes available for sale in the Midwest! The house has been incredibly well preserved while updates to wiring, plumbing and other modern amenities are ready for a new caretaker.Grand foyer entranceBeautiful and ornate original lighting fixturesOriginal woodwork, trim and fixturesMassive Tiffany Inspired Glass MuralInstalled circa 1910-1911 and was custom-made to fit the space at the top of the grand staircase. The stained glass design pays homage to the dazzling glasswork of Louis Comfort Tiffany's wisteria patterns. Back-lighting of the custom glass piece enlivens the orchestrated dance of colors that truly demand a moment of reflection.Formal Dining Room- original Italian fabric tapestry wallsThe formal dining room is an impressive gathering spaceVermont marble floors - The marble tiles used in the solarium floor and 2nd floor bathroom floor was sourced from The Vermont Marble Company, which supplied the marble for The Washington Monument and Mount Vernon.Italian style green glazed pan tile roofOrnate inlaid woodworkMid-Century Modern Kitchen - Rozella Harris purchased the house in 1945 and later updated the kitchen to the mid-century modern aesthetic. Unpainted wood cabinetry, chrome appliances, Formica, cork floors, and Atomic Turquoise transitioned this space in the 1950's and 1960's.Hand-stenciled wall decor - W.R. and Mary Priest chose the best workmen in Kansas to add the finishing flourishes to their beloved home. The walls and ceiling of this landing and hallway were hand-painted by artist Chester Harding. Amazingly, no stencils were used; the artist preferred to paint free-hand, treating the interior surfaces as a vast artist's canvas.Third Floor Ballroom - read more at listing website.

For open house information, contact Nicholas Rhodes, Wildlife Properties Land Company, LLC at 785-695-2999

Copyright © 2021 Kansas Property Ads. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REBRKS-81700)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WydV4_0c105n2H00

401 E 6Th, Concordia, 66901

0 Bed 0 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,513 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This 5 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom is move in ready! Located on a corner lot that includes a 2 car garage, metal shed, water well and city water, fenced in area, dog run, wood burning Fireplace, A/C window and radiant heat. Unfinished basement with deep freeze and extra storage. Call Brice for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Brice Bowers, Bowers Land And Home Realty LLC at 785-243-5365

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11016930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgT6L_0c105n2H00

732 W 8Th St, Concordia, 66901

2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This bungalow style home has a living room and dining room combination with beautiful original wood work, nice kitchen with lots of cabinets, two bedrooms, and a full bath on the main level. The upstairs is one big bedroom with two closets and an unfinished bath. One car detached garage in the back. This home features a nice covered front porch, and beautiful original wood work. There is a one car detached garage in the back with off street parking. This home sits on a corner lot. Would make a nice starter home or investment property!

For open house information, contact Max Coleman, Thummel Real Estate & Auction LLC at 785-243-1908

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10997644)

