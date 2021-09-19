Flora-curious? These homes are on the market

(Flora, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Flora. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2980 Tower Road, Clay City, 62824 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,295 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Back on the Market (No fault of the home or property) 2021- New Septic System & Tank, New Central Heat & AC, 2021 Water Heater, 2021 Electric updates, 2021 Water Lines & Plumbing, 2021 COMPLETE RENOVATION from basement to ceilings...Too much to mention here...It's all been done! You should not have to replace anything for years to come!!! Includes a 2 car garage, Pole Building & Outbuilding. This 1,295 Sq Ft *Broker Owned* Country Home is as close to "NEW" as you can get without building! Extra Time, Money, and Care were put into this home to make it absolutely "Move In Ready"! We have enjoyed this home & property but have completely renovated it to make it perfect for new owners! 62x28 Pole Building, 2 car oversized 32x26 garage, Sheds, and 2 SURVEYED ACRES! Big rooms, Big Closets with shelving, Bonus Room, A DREAM Laundry Room, and Gorgeous location with excellent Sunsets! Everything is done except moving in! (Bonus room was utilized as a bedroom for years) 2-3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Home with just under 1300 Sq Ft of living space. 2015/16 New Metal Roof, Siding, Double Pane Windows, Storm Door, Gutters, 2017- Refrigerator, 2021- Full Renovation Including: Kitchen counters,New Storm Doors,Subway porcelain tile back-splash, Sink, faucets, Gas stove & Range Hood, Luxury Vinyl Waterproof Tile Plank throughout (glued down), Door Knobs, Quarter Round,Vent Covers, Lights & ceiling fans, fandeliers w/ remotes, over sink lights, etc., ALL waterlines are new PEX, 40 Gallon Water Heater, High Efficiency HVAC System w/warranty, Electric Service from pole to home, Electric Panel & outlets, GFCI outlets added, Bathroom exhaust fan w/ app controlled bluetooth color changing lights, New bathroom vanity & granite countertop, New Tub & subway porcelain tile surround & Niche, Oil Rubbed Bronze Shower & Tub Faucets, New Toilet High Profile, New Farmhouse Vanity Light, New hardware on all cabinets, New ceiling tiles in Front Porch, Paint throughout & all trim stained & Poly, New Barn Door on Bedroom, Water shut offs added at all locations, New Laundry Counters, hardware, Handrails by steps, New Bead Board in Laundry, Trim in Laundry, New Metal Trim & metal siding on Garage, Crawl Space Cover, 2 acres surveyed â€¢ New Concrete Basement floor with channels to natural drain. New Aerator Septic system being installed. Fresh driveway rock, new mulch in landscaping. You have asparagus, apples, mulberries, and blackberries, as well as deer, rabbits, and birds to watch. Rose bushes,Hostas, Rhododendron, Rose of Sharon, Hard Maples, Dog Wood, and Oak Trees. â€¢ Propane tank is leased â€¢ Room Sizes: Living Room 22x13, Kitchen 12x13, Laundry 16x10, Bath 8x8, Bedroom 10x12, Bedroom 21x10, Hall 3x12, Bonus Room 12x11, 39x64 Pole Building, 32x26 Garage, 28x62 Barn. Home is approx 1295 sq Ft. â€¢ Clay County Water, Wayne White Electric, Natural Drain in Basement. Good blacktop roads.*Taxes & parcel number will be adjusted when property is sold as it is currently part of a 20 acre parcel.

420 County Rd 2100N Ln, Xenia, 62899 1 Bed 1 Bath | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in None

3 homes on 10 acres with fully stocked spring fed 30 deep pond in a quiet neighborhood near Sam Dale Lake & Conservation Area. This one has several opportunities from using it as cabin retreats or, live in the newer home built in 2014 and rent the other 2 out, or live in one and use the others as guest homes. The newer home is unfinished and would have one large bedroom on the upper level or could be made into 2-bedrooms. The mobile home has 2-bed/1-bath with beautiful wide wrap around porch and a newer above ground pool while the white home is a 1-bed/1-bath unit. All homes have upgraded wiring and plumbing with new heat and air. This is a sell as is where is listing. Give me a call for all the many details with this one and let s take a look at the opportunities. Unfinished 2-story 1-bed/1-bath red barn home built in 2014 with slab foundation Fully stocked pond is spring fed and is 30 deep Pond include a dock All homes has new heat and central air Trailer has a 2-bed and 1-bath with a beautiful wrap around porch that is 10 wide. The porch was construction to easily remove the trailer and slide in an RV if desired. White sided home has 1-bed/1-bath with slab foundation The trailer and white home has a shared septic system that was pumped in 2020 Above ground pool is 3 years old Partially fenced for pets 3-LP tanks lease All homes are set up to have separate electric meters Red barn home and white home has upgraded wiring and schedule 80 conduit

1850 Co Hwy 1, Cisne, 62823 6 Beds 2 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,504 Square Feet | Built in 2011

81 acres with 6 bedroom, 2 bath home with walkout basement. 36' x 64' with 9' fore chute detached, insulated garage. 34' x 60' 8 horse stall horse barn with 36' x 40' attached hay/cattle shed. Large fenced in pastures for livestock. 40' x 80' partially insulated shop with 18' x 80' lean to. These buildings were built new in 2011. Also included is a 51' x 520' 20,000 bird commercial chicken layer barn that was built new in 2016. You will want to check out this excellent opportunity to purchase newer homestead on 81 acres with an existing organic chicken layer barn operation that allows chickens to roam in the fenced in pastures. There is plenty of wildlife in the timber on this property as well. Contact listing agent for more details on this rare opportunity.

1040 W. 7Th, Flora, 62839 3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 2018

3bd/2ba Move-In Ready! Available and Affordable! This 2018 Giles Old Faithful manufactured home has 1,216 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has never been occupied and is in New Condition! Located on W. 7th, you will find that traffic is low. This home is gorgeous and has beautiful features. The living room has an open layout to Kitchen. This spacious Living Room also has tasteful carpet, and window valances. The Kitchen is complete with a full appliance package of Frigidaire black 30" electric range, 18 CF 2 door Refrigerator, and 24" built in dishwasher. Cabinets are 42" Overhead. The huge Island is the focal point with electrical, storage, and 7' of bar space for stools. Sleek Modern Glass Range Hood, Pantry cabinets surround the refrigerator, Backsplash at all cabinets, and a double stainless sink. The modern finishes & design. Excellent work space with ample counter & cabinet space. The Primary Bedrooms is spacious and has an En-suite bathroom and a WI Closet. The bathroom has a single vanity with backsplash & storage, framed mirrors, and a 60' shower with seating. The additional two bedrooms have good sized Closets and have two panel arch top doors. A second bath is complete with a nice vanity w/backsplash, framed mirror and overhead lighting, completed by a 60" tub/shower combo. A laundry room will accommodate a full size washer & dryer. Additional Features included: 36,000BTU Central Air, 30 Gallon Electric Water Heater, Siemens Breaker Box, Water shut off, Frost Free Exterior Faucet, 25 year Shingles, Ceiling Insulation R33, Sidewall Insulation R-11, Insulated underpinning, Automatic Foundation Vents, 36x48 5 tread concrete steps, Nordyne 10kw Electric Furnace, Smoke Detectors & deadbolt locks, Six panel front door, nine lite rear door. Approved HUD Manufacturing Guidelines, Approved HUD Insulation Guidelines, City of Flora Building Codes & Regulations, State of Illinois Home Inspection which include Structural system, Exterior & Interior, Roof & Foundation, Plumbing & Electrical, Heating & Cooling. Home is on a leased lot and there will be 6 months of lot lease included with sale. Rooms Sizes: Living Room 14.4x14.2, Kitchen 18.1x14.5, Bedroom 14.4x11.7, Bath 9.5x8, Bedroom 10.7x8.1, Bedroom 14.4x8.5, Bathroom 7.2x5, Utility 5.9x5.3, WIC 8.1x4.8

