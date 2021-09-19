Check out these homes for sale in Walton now

(Walton, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Walton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3949 Peas Eddy Road, Hancock, 13783 1 Bed 1 Bath | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 525 Square Feet | Built in 1930

RIVER ROMANCE!! Quiet and tucked away! Private and perfect for your yearning to get away in any season to hide out! A place to fish & swim right on the Delaware River! A place to read and relax! A place to watch the Eagles soar! A place with views from every window! This high and dry sweet cottage on an acre is a rare gem for sure!

518 Budine Road, Sidney, 13839 5 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,670 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Located just 3 hours from NYC and 30 minutes from Oneonta, this home offers endless opportunities for outdoor relaxation and recreation. Situated on 48+ acres of land with a rolling lawn, forest, pond, and barn, this property could be the country home you've been looking for. A large lawn encircles the home and encompasses the well-appointed barn across the street. The forest includes deciduous and evergreen species and stretches up the hill to a slate quarry on the upper edge of the property. An impressive deck runs nearly the length of the house, offering a large outdoor space to entertain friends and family during the warm summer months. Not far from the house a large dock extends over the edge of the pond. Approximately fourteen feet deep, the pond is fully stocked with bass and carp and a fountain set up has been installed. As you step through the front door and through the mudroom, the large modern addition opens up to the left. Southward facing, the great room features plenty of natural light, hardwood floors, sliding glass doors to the deck, and a giant natural stone fireplace built from stones from the quarry on the property. It's easy to imagine a roaring holiday fire, with family and friends gathered around to celebrate and ice skating on the pond. Two large bedrooms and a bathroom are conveniently joined to the great room. Additionally, there are two adjacent heated workrooms through which one gains access to the spacious attached two-car garage. The addition transitions seamlessly into the charming, well-maintained original farmhouse. The Wood-Mode kitchen features a center island and exposed wooden beams and flowing naturally into the dining space and the formal living room or out to the four seasons room which is flooded with sunlight all year round. There is a half bath off the living room for convenience. Upstairs there are three good sized bedrooms, one featuring a very large walk-in closet. A third bathroom, with a shower, completes the space. The home has been well-cared for. The heating systems and septic (pumped regularly) are in good working order. The high-end vinyl siding is in excellent condition and most of the roof has been replaced in the last five years with architectural shingles. High-speed internet is available. Full house security system. This contemporary home is overflowing with charm and history and will be a wonderful canvas on which to make happy memories with loved ones.Owner is selling an additional lot of land with 20+ acres across the street at 0 Budine Rd.

147 Foster Road, Masonville, 13804 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Come home to Catskill living with this meticulously kept, ready to move in, 3 bed 2 bath ranch style modular! If you are looking for views, you got them! Looking to get back to nature, or hunt some of the most sought after whitetail in the Catskills? Ten acres of picturesque wooded area and open fields will leave you wanting to explore! Head into the oversized shed and gas up your ATV for a ride through your property, with room to build a track on the already cleared area behind the barn. That doesn't interest you? Spruce up the expansive barn and turn it into a workshop or a place for your horses! The opportunities are endless. Head inside to a fully furnished, open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Grab a cup of coffee with a book and head down to the large master bath with a large garden tub to relax. Don't forget to head into the FULL basement that could be finished off for even more living space! Did I mention the basement has 8' ceilings?

3386 County Highway 23, Walton, 13856 5 Beds 3 Baths | $499,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,904 Square Feet | Built in 1901

CERTIFIED ORGANIC FARM. 85.09 beautiful acres on both sides of the road. Stream, fenced pastures, 3 story barn in excellant conditon with 1901 farmhouse that has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Home includes guest suite, area for Air B&B or extended family. You decide. Large eat in country kitchen, replacement windows, hardwood under most carpets. Formal dining room, living room and good sized bedrooms. Laundry on first floor, original built -ins. Barn has pipeline, bulk tank, compressor and vaccum pump that will be included in sale. Absolutely breath taking views abound at this property. Convenienlty located between Walton, Sidney and Oneonta.Generator hook up.

