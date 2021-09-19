CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bud, IL

Take a look at these homes for sale in Red Bud

Red Bud News Watch
Red Bud News Watch
 4 days ago

(Red Bud, IL) If you're thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Red Bud. Whether you're looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that's being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WozRB_0c105kO600

440 Hayden Drive, Waterloo, 62298

3 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,119 Square Feet | Built in None

D&F Home Builders Exciting New Floor Plan, The Elly! Masonry front, very attractive black Anderson casement windows, dramatic 11' Great Room with linier gas fireplace, transom windows, 9' main floor and 9' lower level has a daylight basement. Kitchen features a large Butler's Pantry with pocket door, Granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and an open dining room. Split bedroom floor plan, powder room off foyer. Spacious Maintenance free covered deck with staircase. This Awesome New Home will be complete at the end of September 2021. Agent is related to seller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ey80k_0c105kO600

524 Hayden Drive, Waterloo, 62298

3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,780 | Single Family Residence | 1,426 Square Feet | Built in None

"The Pam" is one of many floor plans offered in Natalie Estates Built by D&F Home Builders, Inc, known for Quality Construction and Impressive Modern Designs with Open Concepts. Standard features include 2 x 6 construction, hardwood foyer, granite counter tops, gas fireplace with marble surround and wood mantle, upgraded carpet and vinyl flooring. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet. Master bath has double bowl vanity. Bathrooms include cultured marble vanity tops with adult-height vanities. Also included is a full, unfinished basement, 2 garage with auto door opener, 12 x 12 patio. Call today for help choosing a lot and to schedule a consultation. Agent Related to seller. Photos and virtual tours are sample photos only. Reserve your lot today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wt4R_0c105kO600

6574 Crook Road, Waterloo, 62298

4 Beds 4 Baths | $697,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,455 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Check out this GORGEOUS property. One of a kind /10 acres (waterloo Schools)! Professional indoor arena w/ 8 stalls was built as a professional Dressage training facility. This 75 x 175 structure is not your typical "barn". This is a luxury home for your 4 legged family w/multiple turn outs & safety vinyl strap fencing. Barn has water & septic, bunk house w/full bath, washer dryer hookups, lounge area, kitchenette + upstairs bunkhouse overlooking the arena (announcer stand?). Pro-grade outdoor 100 x 200 arena. This place will make your equestrians superstars! All brick home & over 4,400 sq ft finished w/new paint & carpet. 4 beds, 4 baths, walk out finished basement w/safe room/storm bunker. Barn could be used for various purposes if not in horses. Just south of Waterloo & the topography is stunning w/vistas in all directions. Home has vaulted ceilings, custom kitchen w/staggered height cabinets. Breakfast room overlooks barn facility w/a wall of windows. Full master suite. Walk out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxV7F_0c105kO600

448 Hayden Drive, Waterloo, 62298

4 Beds 3 Baths | $373,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,775 Square Feet | Built in None

"The Kaleb" is one of many floor plans offer in Natalie Estates Built by D&F Home Builders, Inc, known for Quality Construction and Impressive Modern Designs with Open Concepts. Standard features include 2 x 6 construction, hardwood foyer, gas fireplace with marble surround and wood mantle, upgraded carpet and vinyl flooring. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet. Master bath has double bowl vanity, tub and separate shower. Bathrooms include cultured marble vanity tops and adult-height vanities. Also included is a full, unfinished basement, generous sized 2-car garage with auto door opener, 12 x 12 patio. Call today for help choosing a lot and to schedule a consultation. Agent Related to seller. Photos and virtual tours are sample photos only. This home is not built, but could be built within 4-5 months from start date. Natalie Estates minimum Square Foot requirement is 1400 Sq. Ft for 1 story, 2100 Sq. Ft for 2 story. Reserve your lot today!

