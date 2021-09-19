San Augustine-curious? These homes are on the market

(San Augustine, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in San Augustine. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4640 State Hwy. 103 East, Bronson, 75930 2 Beds 3 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1981

4640 State Hwy. 103 E. Bronson, Tx. 75930-----Don’t let the address fool you. This cozy 2B/2 ½ B brick home is located between the Rosevine community and Milam. This little beauty is about 1440 sq. ft. with an open floor plan. With the open floor plan you will find the living room area with built in shelving, large windows overlooking the front yard, a dining table area and nice bar. Kitchen has a nice refrigerator, stove top, wall oven and dishwasher. Just off the kitchen is the utility room. Home has 2 nice size bedrooms with a bathroom adjoining the master bedroom. Outside of the home is an attached carport and an unattached carport. Also on the property is a small building that would make a great guest house and in the back yard there is a covered pavilion/storage area. The yard is big and has nice shade trees including a magnolia tree. This home would make a great starter home, rental property or someone wanting to downsize.

For open house information, contact Sheilah Martin, A Real Estate Connection at 409-787-4536

727 Us Hwy 96 N, San Augustine, 75972 2 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,734 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Great Investment Opportunity for Investors. 2BR 1.5BA on 1 acre off Highway 96 in San Augustine, just 1 mile from town. Older Home with attached carport, wood floors, sun room, kitchen, living room, den/fireplace room and dining room. Beautiful yard, partially fenced, carport with storage, great location and lots of potential.

For open house information, contact Rochelle Hall, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 936-632-7700

131 Hill Valley, Bronson, 75930 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great fishing camp or permanent residence. Only 200 yards from the community boat ramp. Double wide MH 3 BR 2 BA with front and back covered porches. Giant 40 X 40 metal shop to keep all your water toys. Also 20 X 30 carport for parking. A 10 X 20 metal storage building and an 8 X 10 wooden building.

For open house information, contact Kaye Kaye Smith, Legacy Real Estate Group at 936-632-3211

423 C R 439 East, Bronson, 75930 4 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Waterfront home in San Augustine County on beautiful Lake Sam Rayburn is waiting for you today!! This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath house sites on over half an acre with an open concept guest house on the property. An incredible brick home with a large living space highlighted by tall ceilings. This home features a large kitchen that opens up to the dining area and extends into the large living area. All 3 bedrooms are spacious in size. A huge master bedroom with an ample size bathroom as well, walk-in closet and large windows with a beautiful view to the lake!! The house features a huge loft upstairs, which sits atop an oversized garage. The loft area could be a 4th bedroom, play room, party room, etc. The guest house is apprx 600 sq feet which has been recently updated with Pro-Core interlocking wood plank flooring, which is water proof. The walls are covered in beautiful pine shiplap. Call today to schedule a showing of this great waterfront property!!!

For open house information, contact Mandy Herbrig, TEXAS TRUST REAL ESTATE at 979-885-6925x