Check out these Sidney homes on the market

(Sidney, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sidney than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

524 5Th Ave Se, Sidney, 59270 3 Beds 1 Bath | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,075 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 on the main floor and 2 non-conforming in the basement as well as 2 full bathrooms (one on each level). Plenty of room with 2,150 total square feet. Many updates throughout the home as well as original hardwood floors on the 1,075 square foot main level. The fenced yard and patio area are great for relaxing in the summer. The home sits on a corner lot with a double detached garage as well as room for parking an RV, Camper, or additional toys. Call today for your private showing!

806 8Th Ave Se, Sidney, 59270 3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is full of possibilities! Located on a quiet residential street, with a great small park behind the alley. Open kitchen with laundry area, updated flooring in living room and each bedroom, one full bath, and it also has central air! Nice sized yard, partially fenced with an oversized single car garage! Bring your creativity this home just needs a little TLC! Selling as is. Call today for your showing.

411 Sunrise Court, Sidney, 59270 2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Like-New! Move-in-ready, one-level living with open-floor plan. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Built in 2018. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and a breakfast nook in the kitchen. Inviting Master ensuite with dual vanity. Great covered patio area plus room for BBQ. Fenced with underground sprinklers in the back and front yard. Attached oversized 2-car garage

802 3Rd St. Sw, Sidney, 59270 5 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,808 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautiful and unique home with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 4 stall garage, and 2 laundry hookups on on the main level and one adjoining the master suite. This one of a kind home sits on an oversized lot with 14,700 square feet and maintenance free fencing. Call today for a private showing or for more information.

