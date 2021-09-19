Morris-curious? These homes are on the market

(Morris, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Morris. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3 N Court Street, Morris, 56267 3 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Spacious 3 bedroom house walking distance to the school! Tons of updates including new central AC, furnace, water heater, concrete driveway, and much more! Over 2100 finished square feet, 3 bathrooms, large master bedroom, and 2 large living rooms for entertaining. The quiet backyard is fenced-in and has a patio area and storage shed. Property also boasts an over-sized garage with tons of storage and a work bench. Come take a look today!

303 Columbia Avenue, Morris, 56267 4 Beds 2 Baths | $186,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 1969

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house, walking distance to the school, hospital, and UMM in Morris! Large lot with raised garden, spacious deck, and fenced in backyard for the kids and pets. Many updates including newer AC and water heater. Oversized 2 stall garage with workbench and storage cabinets. Bedrooms are large, both bathrooms are full baths and garage access to the basement. All of this and a professional home inspection has been completed for buyers peace of mind!

412 Birch Avenue, Morris, 56267 5 Beds 3 Baths | $298,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,919 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Quality craftsmanship abounds in this 4-5 BR/3 BA split level home. Great floor plan with large entertaining spaces. Kitchen has abundant cabinet space, large dining peninsula and informal dining area. Enjoy the covered deck while grilling and socializing. Spacious bedrooms on both levels. Main floor 5th bedroom option or use as home office. Lots of great storage areas throughout. Gas fireplace in lower-level entertaining area. Plenty of space for home gym or bar area in the family room alcove. Many updates including newer furnaces, water heater, concrete driveway and parking pad, sliding door, covered deck, kitchen flooring and garage door openers. Oversized garage with 12 x 20 addition on back side. Lots of yard space for gardening and play area. Homes of this quality don't come on the market often!

6 Meadow Lane, Morris, 56267 3 Beds 1 Bath | $131,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,076 Square Feet | Built in 1952

One level living in a quiet neighborhood in Morris! Perfect starter home or great for downsizing into a house with no stairs. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 stall garage and great floor plan. Updated and move-in ready, main floor laundry, and comes with a nice storage shed. Just up the road from Green River Park, great location for your next home!

