House hunt Tonopah: See what’s on the market now

36850 W Buckeye Road, Tonopah, 85354 2 Beds 1 Bath | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Rare fully fenced 19.17 acre horse property! If you are looking for beautiful sunsets and mountain views, look no further. There are unlimited possibilities with this property. Great location for a custom or manufactured home or perfect piece to split and sell. Property has road frontage and is conveniently located near I-10. Flat / usable ground with power, your own private well, and private entrance. Property also includes an older 1,584 square foot home with covered parking and porch. Call today to schedule your showing!

413 S 361St Drive, Tonopah, 85354 4 Beds 2 Baths | $419,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,925 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Gorgeous 4 bedroom southwestern style home available on over an acre of pristine horse property in tranquil Tonopah, AZ. Enjoy the serenity of wide open spaces and breathtaking mountain views all within easy reach of the I-10 and conveniences of metropolitan Phoenix. You will love the open floorplan featuring a spacious living area with gleaming tile flooring, a soothing color scheme and a stylish wood-plank wall feature. Designed for entertaining, kitchen boasts custom cabinetry and a wrap around breakfast bar. Bedrooms are bright and inviting with plush carpets and the masterincluding a walk-in closet and private ensuite. Backyard covered patio is the perfect spot to relax and savor expansive mountain views. All new energy efficient windows in 2019 with transferrable lifetime warranty

3634 N 423Rd Avenue, Tonopah, 85354 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in 2002

WELCOME HOME-NO HOA'S AND AWAY FROM THAT CITY LIFE. GREAT LOCATION IN TONOPAH NEAR HICKMANS AND CLOSE PROXIMITY TO HIGHWAY 10. THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM/2 BATH IS ON OVER AN ACRE LOT. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH A GREAT ROOM. KITCHEN HAS A WALK IN PANTRY AND AN EAT IN KITCHEN. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH DOOR OUTSIDE. SLIDING GLASS DOORS TO THE BACKYARD WITH A SHED ON PROPERTY. HAS MOUNTAIN VIEWS IN ALL DIRECTIONS.

3405 N 367Th Lane, Tonopah, 85354 4 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Great 4 bed / 2 bath single level ranch style home w/ 3 car garage on a full acre! Eastern widows look out to the White Tank Mountains & western view of Saddle Mountain. Neutral paint tones & vaulted ceilings throughout. Spacious great room w/ corner fireplace w/ mantel greets you. Great room opens to the kitchen which offers SS appliances, plenty of cabinet & counter space, including huge island w/ bar-top seating for a crowd & oversized walk-in pantry. Dining area w/ bay windows looking out to backyard. Primary bedroom has vaulted ceiling w/ arched entry to primary bath w/ dual sinks, garden tub, glass shower, private toilet & huge walk-in closet. Large indoor laundry room w/ window, shelf storage, hanging rack & plenty of room for extra fridge/freezer if desired. Air ducts have been professionally sealed. Sprawling backyard w/ full length covered patio has endless landscaping possibilities, along w/ room for a pool, horses or pretty much anything you desire. (No HOA) Producing fruit trees are a plus! (Children's play equipment does not convey.) Easy access to the Papago Freeway. Solar on home is leased. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

