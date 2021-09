Sean O’Malley has three fights left on his UFC contract and plans on fighting them out, but believes that he’s worth a lot more than he’s being paid. “Sugar” has star power written all over him. He has a substantial social media following. He has seven fights inside the octagon and a nearly unblemished record of 14-1. He has several potential big fights in his future, but he wants to be paid as a headliner to headline an event.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO