CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Joe, FL

Take a look at these homes on the Port St Joe market now

Port St Joe Voice
Port St Joe Voice
 4 days ago

(Port St Joe, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Port St Joe. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06tVcy_0c105cKI00

360 Myers Rd, Wewahitchka, 32465

2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Mobile Home | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Come see this tastefully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home! The mostly fenced yard has a 24x24 carport & 12x24 storage building. Low maintenance vinyl plank wood flooring throughout & tiled bathrooms. The kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & built in wine rack! Each bedroom has a walk in closet & full bath. Both baths have new vanities, toilets & tiled walk in showers. The 2nd bath is jack & jill style granting access from the bedroom or kitchen. Light fixtures have been replaced with ceiling fans in each bedroom & two in the living. HVAC was installed 2020. Outdoor living can be enjoyed from the open front deck, covered rear deck or the enclosed back porch which serves as additional storage. The yard is full of lush green grass, a pecan, lemon, & sand pear tree. *2nd be not photo'd.

For open house information, contact Miranda Rollins, 98 Real Estate Group, LLC at 850-648-2200

Copyright © 2021 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-308515)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6mD4_0c105cKI00

137 Waterview Street, Wewahitchka, 32465

1 Bed 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 560 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Back on the Market & Ready to Close! Move in ready. Located in the rural town of Wewahitchka this home is very close to many nearby boat ramps for fresh water fishing on the Dead Lakes or the Apalachicola River, with many small mom & pop shops in town. Located 30 minutes from St. Joe or Panama City. This home is still in brand new condition.

For open house information, contact K. Coralee C Kritzer, Coldwell Banker Carroll Realty at 850-872-8200

Copyright © 2021 Central Panhandle Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARFL-709409)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bcuek_0c105cKI00

443 Road 20, Wewahitchka, 32465

3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Custom, loved & cared for 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated on just over 1 / 2 an acre in beautiful White City; moments from one of the most pristine boat launches & downtown Port St Joe. Entering the home country charm abounds from the wood floors to the custom wood ceilings & classic brick fireplace. The kitchen boasts storage & cabinets galore with top of the line stainless steel gas appliances. Access the backyard or garage from the formal dining area. Each of the custom baths have unique & tasteful touches from the vessel style sinks to charming chandeliers! The guest bath has a tiled shower while the master features a soaker tub to fulfill anyone's desire! The backyard is completely fenced & features a workshop, pole barn & add'l storage. Home includes on demand water heater and full house Generac system. 1900sq ft per owner.

For open house information, contact Miranda Rollins, 98 Real Estate Group, LLC at 850-648-2200

Copyright © 2021 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-308902)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFyfs_0c105cKI00

440 Lake Grove Rd, Wewahitchka, 32465

3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,307 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Charming and well cared for 3 bedroom 1 bath home on a full acre inside City limits. Much of the home has new wood flooring while the living area is plush carpet. The kitchen is of ample size located off the rear of the home just inside the enclosed Florida room. The dining area separates the kitchen and living while all the beds and full bath are on the opposite end. The outdoor space is full of tasteful landscaping and offers a covered front porch and open rear patio for optimal outdoor living. The double carport can be used for boat, golf cart or vehicle parking. Home is located a short drive to the Dead Lakes, Chipola River and/or Mexico Beach! This home is priced to sell, don't let it pass you by, call and schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Miranda Rollins, 98 Real Estate Group, LLC at 850-648-2200

Copyright © 2021 Realtor® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAKSGCFL-308869)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Port Saint Joe, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Port Saint Joe, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
City
Mexico Beach, FL
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Wood Flooring#Jack Jill#Real Estate Group#Llc#Wewahitchka
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Port St Joe Voice

Port St Joe Voice

Port St Joe, FL
44
Followers
251
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port St Joe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy