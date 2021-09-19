Take a look at these homes on the Port St Joe market now

(Port St Joe, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Port St Joe. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

360 Myers Rd, Wewahitchka, 32465 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Mobile Home | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Come see this tastefully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home! The mostly fenced yard has a 24x24 carport & 12x24 storage building. Low maintenance vinyl plank wood flooring throughout & tiled bathrooms. The kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & built in wine rack! Each bedroom has a walk in closet & full bath. Both baths have new vanities, toilets & tiled walk in showers. The 2nd bath is jack & jill style granting access from the bedroom or kitchen. Light fixtures have been replaced with ceiling fans in each bedroom & two in the living. HVAC was installed 2020. Outdoor living can be enjoyed from the open front deck, covered rear deck or the enclosed back porch which serves as additional storage. The yard is full of lush green grass, a pecan, lemon, & sand pear tree. *2nd be not photo'd.

For open house information, contact Miranda Rollins, 98 Real Estate Group, LLC at 850-648-2200

137 Waterview Street, Wewahitchka, 32465 1 Bed 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 560 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Back on the Market & Ready to Close! Move in ready. Located in the rural town of Wewahitchka this home is very close to many nearby boat ramps for fresh water fishing on the Dead Lakes or the Apalachicola River, with many small mom & pop shops in town. Located 30 minutes from St. Joe or Panama City. This home is still in brand new condition.

443 Road 20, Wewahitchka, 32465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Custom, loved & cared for 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated on just over 1 / 2 an acre in beautiful White City; moments from one of the most pristine boat launches & downtown Port St Joe. Entering the home country charm abounds from the wood floors to the custom wood ceilings & classic brick fireplace. The kitchen boasts storage & cabinets galore with top of the line stainless steel gas appliances. Access the backyard or garage from the formal dining area. Each of the custom baths have unique & tasteful touches from the vessel style sinks to charming chandeliers! The guest bath has a tiled shower while the master features a soaker tub to fulfill anyone's desire! The backyard is completely fenced & features a workshop, pole barn & add'l storage. Home includes on demand water heater and full house Generac system. 1900sq ft per owner.

440 Lake Grove Rd, Wewahitchka, 32465 3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,307 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Charming and well cared for 3 bedroom 1 bath home on a full acre inside City limits. Much of the home has new wood flooring while the living area is plush carpet. The kitchen is of ample size located off the rear of the home just inside the enclosed Florida room. The dining area separates the kitchen and living while all the beds and full bath are on the opposite end. The outdoor space is full of tasteful landscaping and offers a covered front porch and open rear patio for optimal outdoor living. The double carport can be used for boat, golf cart or vehicle parking. Home is located a short drive to the Dead Lakes, Chipola River and/or Mexico Beach! This home is priced to sell, don't let it pass you by, call and schedule your showing today.

