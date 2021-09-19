CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redwood Falls, MN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Redwood Falls

Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
 4 days ago

(Redwood Falls, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Redwood Falls. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEsYU_0c105bRZ00

115 W 3Rd Street, Redwood Falls, 56283

2 Beds 2 Baths | $67,500 | Duplex | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Twin Home. This property offers a separate dining room, eat in kitchen, large living room, 2 bedrooms on the main floor, main floor laundry and an attached garage. All located a block from lake Redwood and downtown Redwood.

For open house information, contact Douglas Kerkhoff, Kerkhoff Auction & Real Estate at 507-644-8433

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5697412)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hEQ3f_0c105bRZ00

701 S Halvorson Street, Redwood Falls, 56283

5 Beds 4 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,548 Square Feet | Built in 1900

There is so much character and charm in this magnificent home, it hard to decide where to look first. From the stained glass windows to the many nooks and crannies and the ornate built-ins, it would be very hard to find another home like this. The interior has all been repainted, new carpet installed and the hardwood floors have been refinished to show off the beautiful and unique pattern. A new HVAC system was installed and a new gas stove was added in the kitchen. There are so many ways to enjoy the outdoors as well, from the upper balcony to the lower porch or the patio area. It is centrally located near the elementary school, library, and aquatic center. You can be the envy of your friends and family when you purchase this Italinate Style home. Call now!!

For open house information, contact Jan Raddatz, Re/Max Realty Plus at 507-637-3236

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6025572)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZcfR_0c105bRZ00

312 Park Lane, Redwood Falls, 56283

4 Beds 3 Baths | $273,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,442 Square Feet | Built in 1956

The home of your dreams awaits you! This gorgeous 3,936 total square foot craftsman style home located on a quiet cul de sac just steps away from Redwood's beautiful Ramsey Park is the home for you. This well kept and recently updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is full of character and charm. You will enjoy a fully remodeled main floor master bath as well as main floor laundry and a wonderfully spacious kitchen. After a long day you can sit back and relax in your quaint three season screen porch or take a soak in your new hot tub just outside your well designed kitchen and laundry area. Come and see all the other incredible features this home has to offer such as a double sided wood burning fireplace, above ground pool, spacious lot, 2 stall insulated garage, workout room and plenty of storage! Don't hesitate to call for your showing today!

For open house information, contact Anna Smith, Kerkhoff Auction & Real Estate at 507-644-8433

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5759389)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5gwI_0c105bRZ00

111 Lake St., Belview, 56214

4 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home is being sold "as is" 4 bedroom 1bath on a quiet lot, huge backyard with apple trees, rasberry bushes,and plenty of room for a garden. This home has the stepsaver salt delivery system installed

For open house information, contact Timothy Nesburg, Re/Max Realty Plus at 507-637-3236

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5747917)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Redwood Falls, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Redwood Falls, MN
Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass Windows#Long Day#Bath Twin Home#Re Max Realty Plus
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls, MN
32
Followers
306
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy