Take a look at these homes for sale in Redwood Falls

115 W 3Rd Street, Redwood Falls, 56283 2 Beds 2 Baths | $67,500 | Duplex | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Twin Home. This property offers a separate dining room, eat in kitchen, large living room, 2 bedrooms on the main floor, main floor laundry and an attached garage. All located a block from lake Redwood and downtown Redwood.

701 S Halvorson Street, Redwood Falls, 56283 5 Beds 4 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,548 Square Feet | Built in 1900

There is so much character and charm in this magnificent home, it hard to decide where to look first. From the stained glass windows to the many nooks and crannies and the ornate built-ins, it would be very hard to find another home like this. The interior has all been repainted, new carpet installed and the hardwood floors have been refinished to show off the beautiful and unique pattern. A new HVAC system was installed and a new gas stove was added in the kitchen. There are so many ways to enjoy the outdoors as well, from the upper balcony to the lower porch or the patio area. It is centrally located near the elementary school, library, and aquatic center. You can be the envy of your friends and family when you purchase this Italinate Style home. Call now!!

312 Park Lane, Redwood Falls, 56283 4 Beds 3 Baths | $273,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,442 Square Feet | Built in 1956

The home of your dreams awaits you! This gorgeous 3,936 total square foot craftsman style home located on a quiet cul de sac just steps away from Redwood's beautiful Ramsey Park is the home for you. This well kept and recently updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is full of character and charm. You will enjoy a fully remodeled main floor master bath as well as main floor laundry and a wonderfully spacious kitchen. After a long day you can sit back and relax in your quaint three season screen porch or take a soak in your new hot tub just outside your well designed kitchen and laundry area. Come and see all the other incredible features this home has to offer such as a double sided wood burning fireplace, above ground pool, spacious lot, 2 stall insulated garage, workout room and plenty of storage! Don't hesitate to call for your showing today!

111 Lake St., Belview, 56214 4 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home is being sold "as is" 4 bedroom 1bath on a quiet lot, huge backyard with apple trees, rasberry bushes,and plenty of room for a garden. This home has the stepsaver salt delivery system installed

