CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, VT

Top homes for sale in Newport

Newport Today
Newport Today
 4 days ago

(Newport, VT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Newport than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AF3xH_0c105aYq00

2753 Us Route 5, Derby, 05829

4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,881 Square Feet | Built in 1838

Built in 1852, this historic home offers the WOW factor inside, due to the many updates, and out, with 3 landscaped acres and views of Derby Pond. The current owners have renovated this 2,881-square-foot home from top to bottom, all you have to do is unpack. On the main level, the original hardwood floors have been refurbished so they reflect the light that pours in through the large windows. Freshly painted walls are complemented by white wood trim. The living and dining rooms are divided by barn-style hanging doors, and a stone fireplace with woodstove insert adds farmhouse charm, as well as warmth. All new appliances in the kitchen are surrounded by bright white cabinets topped with black granite countertops, while the black center island and sink anchor the space. An updated full bath, laundry room, and office with ½ bath are also located on the 1st floor. Up the gracious curved front staircase or back staircase you’ll find four large bedrooms with new hardwood flooring, while the ¾ bath features custom tile work. Outside is a 15x20’ low-maintenance composite deck leading to the large backyard framed by privacy fencing. Natural stone terraced garden beds planted with easy-care perennials are just down the steps of the covered front porch. In the basement, the owners replaced a concrete wall and the floor, installed a new hot air furnace and water heater, and updated the electrical. The insulated, heated garage is accessed through the basement and offers overhead storage.

For open house information, contact Bruno Marquis, Century 21 Farm & Forest at 802-334-1200

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4878655)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySSjJ_0c105aYq00

986 Vt Route 105, Charleston, 05872

4 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1880

So much to do and so many opportunities at this 4 bedroom home with a basketball court, four wheeler trails accessed by the main road, detached two stall garage with storage above, Lean-to shed on the back, heated office/business space, and a great fenced in back yard with fire pit and large covered deck! Inside you will find a nice entry way with storage for coats, shoes, etc. The living room, dining area, kitchen, bathroom, and main bedroom complete the first floor leaving 3 bedrooms and an open sitting room upstairs. Current owners have installed a metal roof as well as vinyl siding giving you years of low maintenance protection from the elements. Large paved driveway afford plenty of parking for any guests or toys. Home is just 10 minutes from Derby Center and Interstate 91.

For open house information, contact David Kennison, Century 21 Farm & Forest at 802-334-1200

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4867329)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eivqy_0c105aYq00

1165 Vt Rte 100, Newport Town, 05857

3 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Superb property sitting at the top of the hill with breath-taking long range views! This Modified Executive Ranch is situated on 30 acres of open and wooded land and has been meticulously maintained. Offers 3 bedrooms, a home office, 2 full and a 3/4 bath, tiled and hardwood floors, an 18 x 24 in-ground pool with complete privacy and more. This fine home looks like the day it was built with custom designed walkways, a large out building for storing all the toys, master suite with oversized walk-in closet, whirlpool tub and the list goes on. If you are looking for that very private spot to call home in Northern Vermont, then this may be it. You'll love the sunsets!

For open house information, contact James Campbell, Jim Campbell Real Estate at 802-334-3400

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4866046)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Whdd8_0c105aYq00

1455 Vt Rt 105, Coventry, 05855

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Mobile Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Attractive home, recently installed on this 1.6 acre lot in the town of Coventry. This refurbished double wide home has an open floor plan, 3 good sized bedrooms, 2 full baths and a wood burning fireplace in the living room. Coventry offers low taxes and school choice for high school as well as college tuition available for full time residents. Located off Rt 105, just outside of Newport City the location is rural, but within a short drive of all the city amenities, shopping, churches, schools, library and more. Also only a 25 minute drive to Jay Peak, and 30 minutes to Burke, 45 minutes to Stowe ski resorts. Close to Lake Memphremagog and other local lakes and ponds for summer and owner has just had a new drilled well completed and connected. Brand new septic installed, and lot has a large open area in the back for gardening or to add a garage or shed. Buyers please note, this property will require 20% down financing or cash. It does not qualify for PMI loans.

For open house information, contact Kerry Wevurski, Jim Campbell Real Estate at 802-334-3400

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4875353)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Real Estate
City
Stowe, VT
Local
Vermont Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Toys#Gardening#Century 21 Farm Forest#Jim Campbell Real Estate#Pmi
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newport Today

Newport Today

Newport, VT
38
Followers
282
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newport Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy