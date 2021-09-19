Top homes for sale in Newport

(Newport, VT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Newport than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2753 Us Route 5, Derby, 05829 4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,881 Square Feet | Built in 1838

Built in 1852, this historic home offers the WOW factor inside, due to the many updates, and out, with 3 landscaped acres and views of Derby Pond. The current owners have renovated this 2,881-square-foot home from top to bottom, all you have to do is unpack. On the main level, the original hardwood floors have been refurbished so they reflect the light that pours in through the large windows. Freshly painted walls are complemented by white wood trim. The living and dining rooms are divided by barn-style hanging doors, and a stone fireplace with woodstove insert adds farmhouse charm, as well as warmth. All new appliances in the kitchen are surrounded by bright white cabinets topped with black granite countertops, while the black center island and sink anchor the space. An updated full bath, laundry room, and office with ½ bath are also located on the 1st floor. Up the gracious curved front staircase or back staircase you’ll find four large bedrooms with new hardwood flooring, while the ¾ bath features custom tile work. Outside is a 15x20’ low-maintenance composite deck leading to the large backyard framed by privacy fencing. Natural stone terraced garden beds planted with easy-care perennials are just down the steps of the covered front porch. In the basement, the owners replaced a concrete wall and the floor, installed a new hot air furnace and water heater, and updated the electrical. The insulated, heated garage is accessed through the basement and offers overhead storage.

986 Vt Route 105, Charleston, 05872 4 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1880

So much to do and so many opportunities at this 4 bedroom home with a basketball court, four wheeler trails accessed by the main road, detached two stall garage with storage above, Lean-to shed on the back, heated office/business space, and a great fenced in back yard with fire pit and large covered deck! Inside you will find a nice entry way with storage for coats, shoes, etc. The living room, dining area, kitchen, bathroom, and main bedroom complete the first floor leaving 3 bedrooms and an open sitting room upstairs. Current owners have installed a metal roof as well as vinyl siding giving you years of low maintenance protection from the elements. Large paved driveway afford plenty of parking for any guests or toys. Home is just 10 minutes from Derby Center and Interstate 91.

1165 Vt Rte 100, Newport Town, 05857 3 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Superb property sitting at the top of the hill with breath-taking long range views! This Modified Executive Ranch is situated on 30 acres of open and wooded land and has been meticulously maintained. Offers 3 bedrooms, a home office, 2 full and a 3/4 bath, tiled and hardwood floors, an 18 x 24 in-ground pool with complete privacy and more. This fine home looks like the day it was built with custom designed walkways, a large out building for storing all the toys, master suite with oversized walk-in closet, whirlpool tub and the list goes on. If you are looking for that very private spot to call home in Northern Vermont, then this may be it. You'll love the sunsets!

1455 Vt Rt 105, Coventry, 05855 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Mobile Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Attractive home, recently installed on this 1.6 acre lot in the town of Coventry. This refurbished double wide home has an open floor plan, 3 good sized bedrooms, 2 full baths and a wood burning fireplace in the living room. Coventry offers low taxes and school choice for high school as well as college tuition available for full time residents. Located off Rt 105, just outside of Newport City the location is rural, but within a short drive of all the city amenities, shopping, churches, schools, library and more. Also only a 25 minute drive to Jay Peak, and 30 minutes to Burke, 45 minutes to Stowe ski resorts. Close to Lake Memphremagog and other local lakes and ponds for summer and owner has just had a new drilled well completed and connected. Brand new septic installed, and lot has a large open area in the back for gardening or to add a garage or shed. Buyers please note, this property will require 20% down financing or cash. It does not qualify for PMI loans.

