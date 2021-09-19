Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the * Flood Warning for Western Madison County in north central Alabama Southeastern Morgan County in north central Alabama * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1227 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Water is rising along the Indian Creek basin in Madison county and it is expected to rise into minor flood stage shortly. Recent heavy rain band with rain rates 1-2 inches per hour has exacerbated flooding across the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International Airport, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Alabama A And M University, Harvest, Somerville, Eva, Laceys Spring, Valhermoso Springs, Florette, Toney, Ryan Crossroads, Cole Springs and Hulaco. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.