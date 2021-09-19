CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, MA

On the hunt for a home in Rockport? These houses are on the market

Rockport Bulletin
Rockport Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Rockport, MA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rockport. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ollt_0c105Wyo00

71 Eastern Point Blvd, Gloucester, 01930

9 Beds 10 Baths | $6,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,981 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Commanding an ideal anchorage on Gloucester's coveted Eastern Point, 'Stoneacre' sits at tide's edge and floats above the water like a yacht in the harbor, the waves seemingly at arm's reach from every room, a cruise or sail just a moment away at the end of a deep-water dock with double moorings. Constructed of hand-cut granite block and set deep in granite ledge, the home is aptly named and built for the ages. An iconic presence for over a century, Stoneacre today offers a seaside estate without peer. Drive through the hand-carved wooden gates and enter a world where all is 'luxury, peace and pleasure.' The home's lavish scale'9+ bedrooms, 6 full baths, 4 half baths, 8 fireplaces, 10,000 sf of living space (plus 6,000+ sf of partially finished space on the 3rd floor)'is balanced by interior spaces of understated elegance and ease. With its immaculate grounds and fortress-like construction, Stoneacre offers the ultimate refuge and family compound at a time when it is needed most.

For open house information, contact Amanda Armstrong Group, Engel & Volkers By The Sea at 978-865-1168

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MPN72644095)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kz5ZK_0c105Wyo00

105 Linden St, Hamilton, 01982

3 Beds 1 Bath | $514,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Wonderful 3 bd Victorian home that has had many improvements: freshly painted; mostly hard surface flooring; stainless steel appliances; newer systems (Boiler 2.5 yr); natural gas for heat (radiators); cooking & hot water. Move in condition. Second floor has 3 rooms ( 2 bd & bonus room) . First floor has a large eat-in kit ; Potential DR or Master Bd. Second floor has 3 rooms: 2 bd w/ a bonus room. Location in the center of Hamilton--steps to the train: Hamilton Plaza & all that the town has to offer. Title V certified. 2 car detached garage w/electricity & storage loft. Mostly fenced rear landscaped yard. Outdoor living space includes: covered porch & back yard patio. Available immediately! A very sweet home to call your own! Superb Location for any age! Showings begin Wed. 9/15 by appointment & OH Sat 12-2 & Sunday 1-3.Offers due by Wed 9/22 by 3PM and response by 9/23 Thursday 5PM--no escalation clauses.

For open house information, contact Karen Cronin, Keller Williams Realty Evolution at 978-927-8700

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72894714)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fn1mf_0c105Wyo00

17 Mulholland, Ipswich, 01938

3 Beds 2 Baths | $889,000 | Apartment | 2,854 Square Feet | Built in 1971

YEAR ROUND VACATION LIVING ON GREAT NECK. Upon arriving, you will note no overhead wires (underground utilities) and recently paved horseshoe driveway. Upon entering, you are transformed into an open concept living space w/breathtaking, unobstructed views of marsh and Ipswich River. Turnkey condition and functional; kitchen w/granite peninsula countertop, plentiful cupboards and pantry nearby. Access to expansive deck w/awning is from kitchen Living room has parquet flooring, built in bookcases and fireplace. 1st fl. bedroom and 3/4 bath w/pocket door and 2 bedrooms/full bath on 2nd floor. Ceiling fans and recessed lighting are abundant as are hardwood floors; tile floors in trafficked areas--kitchen. bathrooms and lower leve with wood stovel. Finished lower level has walkout to patio/gardens; storage area houses boiler, oil tank, water tank and laundry. Other: newer roof, garage, mudroom/pantry area. central air, generator/200 amp service. Well worth the visit; come see for yourself! Ipswich is home to Crane Beach, Castle Hill, Riverwalk and Zagat-rated restaurants. Visit url for drone/virtual tour: http://17mulholland.com . All offers due by 8 pm, 8/28/21.

For open house information, contact Ingrid Miles, Keller Williams - Beverly at 978-927-8700

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11884094)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12acyG_0c105Wyo00

9 Drumhack Rd, Gloucester, 01930

3 Beds 6 Baths | $9,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 10,400 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Killybracken, an enchanting estate with expansive lawns and lush, perennial gardens, ensures absolute and self-sufficient privacy while enjoying stunning panoramic ocean views. The compound features an historic main residence, pool house, guest cottage, detached two car garage all built with the finest attention to detail. This estate is rooted in beauty and strength. Behind the high-quality craftsmanship of gorgeous granite, antique woods, and other natural stone finishes. First built in 1927 in the Arts and Crafts Style, the entire compound has undergone a painstaking and thorough renovation, making it ideal for modern entertaining. The pool house with its all-season, indoor-outdoor pool is a true gem, offering additional living and entertaining space as well as an 8-person spa and steam room.This magnificent manor is secluded on one of the most eastern points of land in the continental United States yet has convenient links to Boston and can be easily reached by land, air and sea.

For open house information, contact Valerie Post, Engel & Volkers Boston at 617-936-4194

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MPN72655588)

See more property details

Rockport Bulletin

Rockport Bulletin

Rockport, MA
ABOUT

With Rockport Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

