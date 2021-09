The arrival of autumn in Ohio is synonymous with trips to local farms, cideries, pumpkin patches, and parks. This ephemeral season is all about the outdoors, and the Buckeye State truly delivers when it comes to beautiful fall destinations. In fact, one of Ohio’s most prized attractions has been listed among the best national parks to visit this time of year, and we can’t say that we’re surprised! Cuyahoga Valley National Park is undoubtedly one of the best places to experience Ohio’s fall foliage, and now’s the perfect time of year to plan your excursion.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO