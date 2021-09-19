On the hunt for a home in Licking? These houses are on the market

(Licking, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Licking. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

107 Northview Street, Licking, 65542 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,568 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful, executive home for sale in our Southern Missouri Ozarks! This 100% brick home is 100% First Class offering wonderful attention to detail while being SO warm and cozy. Note the custom kitchen with all the storage, the granite counters, the antique mantle with marble fireplace, the spacious rooms with gorgeous hardwood and ceramic tile floors. It's a neat floor plan that secludes the bedrooms! **Sellers use office/den as a guest bedroom (no closet) while there is one more finished bedroom in the basement.** The yard is a seasonal masterpiece offering flowering trees and floral blooms in almost every season! Note the stainless appliances (including washer and dryer), the covered porches, the new privacy fence and the nice, backyard shed. An executive home that's priced to sell!

18935 Highway 32, Licking, 65542 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch style home with all new hard wood flooring, electric heat & central air, stone fireplace in family room, black top frontage, over 5 acres, close to town and it has a separate cottage house providing privacy for overnight guests, small rental or mother-in-law quarters. The house has a drilled well and public water is available, an attached garage, landscaping, large beautiful shade trees, nice yard and set back off the road. Priced at only....$215,000

18133 Highway 32, Licking, 65542 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Come see this home and 5.36 acres! There are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining room, kitchen with second dining area, beautiful covered deck, attached 1 car garage, detached 2 car garage with concrete floor and electric, as well as detached 2 car carport. Includes refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal, washer, dryer, water heater electric, central heat/air, and large propane fireplace that will heat the whole house. The central heat/air unit was replaced in January 2021. There is a pond in the spacious back yard. The 5.36 acres was once three separate parcels. There are two entrances off Highway 32 to the property, one on each end. One of the parcels is mostly wooded, and the other has a mobile home that needs to be removed, a barn, another garage and a couple of sheds. The site of the mobile home would be a beautiful spot for a new home. The land is flat and has much potential for a small farm, commercial development, or just enjoy it as is. County water, two septic tanks, propane tank owned.

32271 County Road 6530, Beulah, 65436 3 Beds 3 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Are you looking for country living? This 2-Story home has 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathroom. The entry & Kitchen/Dinning has large open space with Beautiful Red Brick Floors~ Kitchen has Hard Wooden Cabinets, Large Island, Newer Appliances~ Porch off the Dinning Room thru Sliding Glass Door~ Large Walk-in Pantry or small room~ Family/Den next to Kitchen/Dinning Room~ Full Bathroom Tub/Shower, and Laundry area inside Bathroom~ From the bottom of the stair way throughout entire second floor is 3/4" Red Oak tongue-n-groove Hard Wood Floors~ Top of the stairs is a Waiting/Den/Office Nook w/ Fan~ Main Living Room is on second floor with Vaulted Ceiling/Two large Ceiling Fans~ Master Bedroom has Vaulted Ceiling with Two large Fans, with walk-thru Closets into the Master Bathroom Jacuzzi Tub~ Full Bathroom Tub/Shower off the hallway~ Two Bedrooms with ceiling Fans~ Central Heat and 3 Window Unit- A/C Dinning Room/Bedrooms~ Attached small Garage/Work Shop~ Metal building for Well Pump~ Washer/Dryer stay.

