Take a look at these homes on the Wautoma market now

(Wautoma, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wautoma. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

W4698 Lake Street, Wild Rose, 54984 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Long Lake - 112 feet of sandy firm swimming shoreline. Discover so much potential in this two level walk out cottage. Beautiful stone fireplace inside, open ceiling, generous lake window views, outside massive stone fireplace. The views are incredible. Drive-under garage creates more storage area. Bring your note pad and begin the upgrade planning. Seller to provide updated survey. Call for a private showing.

N3683 Hwy 152, Wautoma, 54982 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Vintage Mt. Morris property with plenty of charm & character. Home has 3 Bedrm, 1 remodeled/updated full bath, wood stove, new well in 2020, and blacktop drive. Shaded large yard for relaxing campfires & games. Located just a stone's throw from Mt. Morris Lake, parks, and Nordic Mtn Ski Hill. Furnishings negotiable. Seller leaving 5 newer window replacements and vinyl siding for house.

212 N Scott Street, Wautoma, 54982 4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Traditional folk home close to downtown yet with private with a fenced in backyard. Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows and crown molding doorways. Landscaped front yard, wide driveway and newer roof. This is property has been pre-inspected.

W4754 Portage Street, Wild Rose, 54984 4 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautiful home on 25 acres of waterfront land. Two outbuildings for storage or workshop plus two garages. The land has everything you would need from grassland by the waterfront, room for gardens, pines and 7 acres of hardwoods that go all the way to Hwy A that is great for hunting.

