CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wautoma, WI

Take a look at these homes on the Wautoma market now

Wautoma News Alert
Wautoma News Alert
 4 days ago

(Wautoma, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wautoma. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgT7u_0c105TKd00

W4698 Lake Street, Wild Rose, 54984

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Long Lake - 112 feet of sandy firm swimming shoreline. Discover so much potential in this two level walk out cottage. Beautiful stone fireplace inside, open ceiling, generous lake window views, outside massive stone fireplace. The views are incredible. Drive-under garage creates more storage area. Bring your note pad and begin the upgrade planning. Seller to provide updated survey. Call for a private showing.

For open house information, contact Linda Freudenthal, Keller Williams Fox Cities at 920-787-1230

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50243049)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6dM8_0c105TKd00

N3683 Hwy 152, Wautoma, 54982

3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Vintage Mt. Morris property with plenty of charm & character. Home has 3 Bedrm, 1 remodeled/updated full bath, wood stove, new well in 2020, and blacktop drive. Shaded large yard for relaxing campfires & games. Located just a stone's throw from Mt. Morris Lake, parks, and Nordic Mtn Ski Hill. Furnishings negotiable. Seller leaving 5 newer window replacements and vinyl siding for house.

For open house information, contact A.J. McCaskey, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50241262)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5KUD_0c105TKd00

212 N Scott Street, Wautoma, 54982

4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Traditional folk home close to downtown yet with private with a fenced in backyard. Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows and crown molding doorways. Landscaped front yard, wide driveway and newer roof. This is property has been pre-inspected.

For open house information, contact Dmitri Martin, EXP Realty LLC at 920-850-1650

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50245445)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b09Tg_0c105TKd00

W4754 Portage Street, Wild Rose, 54984

4 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautiful home on 25 acres of waterfront land. Two outbuildings for storage or workshop plus two garages. The land has everything you would need from grassland by the waterfront, room for gardens, pines and 7 acres of hardwoods that go all the way to Hwy A that is great for hunting.

For open house information, contact Mark Hurt, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50239479)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Long Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Wautoma, WI
City
Fox Lake, WI
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furnishings#Crown Molding#Vintage Mt Morris#Exp Realty Llc
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wautoma News Alert

Wautoma News Alert

Wautoma, WI
35
Followers
292
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wautoma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy