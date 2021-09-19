CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Plain, NY

Take a look at these homes on the market in Fort Plain

Fort Plain Digest
Fort Plain Digest
 4 days ago

(Fort Plain, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fort Plain than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEAVF_0c105SRu00

26 Hancock Street, Fort Plain, 13339

4 Beds 2 Baths | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Home in Village recently had a lot of renovations from the back sill, the new roof to the Kitchen, bathrooms and flooring. Nice spacious screened in front porch to sit and watch the world go by. Handicapped accessible with a chair lift at the stairs that IS negotiable and could come with the property. The Kitchen has been remodeled with all new cabinets, flooring and counter tops. The owner also put in a new gas hot water heater and furnace! Tucked in between two other homes is not a problem as owner also owns the parcel across the street with a great corner driveway! Beautiful hardwood floors and most walls have been repainted. Minor renovations could be completed as you live in the home. Back upstairs deck is very private and serene. The owner keeps the hill mowed down and perennials abound. Call an agent with our company and see what a nice home this could be.

For open house information, contact Brenda Hill, EULER RICHARD R at 518-673-3677

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11003537)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaRDM_0c105SRu00

271 Texas Road, Springfield Center, 13468

3 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Views forever! This 2005 home was custom built by Bradley Construction out of Barneveld, New York. Bradley Construction is known for its consistent craftsmanship. The first living level offers open space with large Palladium windows, vaulted ceilings, oak hardwood floors, a Vermont Casting Propane Stove, custom hearth and an island to delineate the living/dining area from the kitchen. The kitchen is bright with a Jenn-Air Stove top, with four gas burners and a grill. The hallway leads to a powder room, a Master Bedroom with en suite master bath, separate tiled shower, soaking Jacuzzi tub and double sinks. Side entrance to the house has a hall coat closet and laundry. The upper level, oak hardwood throughout, has a wonderful Loft space for reading or watching TV. There are two additional bedrooms with a full bath between, shower and double sinks. This home was constructed with plaster walls with high efficiency insulation, radiant heat (five zones) on all levels (including the two-bay garage and lower level), Generac Guardian Series Generator, Fujitsu Halcyon HFI Hybrid Flew Inverter, Ergomax Water Filtration System, Pro-Source Composite Pressure Tank and a Utica Boilers Furnace. The mechanicals are all in outstanding condition, as this property has been meticulously maintained. This property has Deeded Lake Rights, which gives the property owner access to Otsego Lake at Springfield Landing. Springfield Landing is located about ten minutes from this home and offers swimming, a boat dock, kayak and canoe racks, beachfront and a small club house building. This property is being offered with three additional deeded lots (Otsego County Tax Map:#27.00-1-48.37/5.25 acres vacant, #27.00-1-48.36/8.67 acres vacant, #27.00-1-48.02/3.15 acres with building, well and electric).The house sits on the 5.25 and 14 acre lots. The other lots could be sold separately, at another time. Privacy with amazing views from the deck and from every window in the house. Located just a short distance to the Village of Cooperstown, Richfield Springs, Glimmerglass State Park, yet quiet and peaceful. This home is truly in move-in condition!

For open house information, contact Nancy Angerer LAMB REALTY

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10996669)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQQcR_0c105SRu00

5695 Us Rt.20, Springfield Center, 13333

3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,665 Square Feet | Built in 1890

(8963) Get ready to fall in love with this remodeled 3-bedroom Colonial on 1/2 acre. Among its features are hardwood flooring, modern kitchen with oak cabinets and two-car garage. Open floor plan, large attic, double-pane windows. Separate shower, garden tub, hot water heat. Front & back Decks, storage shed. 2 miles to Glimmerglass State Park and Springfield boat launch. Pamper yourself with this stand-out. CVS Schools.

For open house information, contact JoAnn Hubbell, HUBBELLS REAL ESTATE at 607-547-5740

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11012602)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSFFS_0c105SRu00

801 County Hwy 119, Saint Johnsville, 13452

4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Private 27 Acres with get-away home in Southern Adirondack Park. Wooded land with lots of Road Frontage, Plenty of wild-life, year around set-up with drilled well, septic, and 2 sources of heat. Interior needs some finishing work, possible in-law apartment over garage. Many updates: Newer windows, siding, HW heater, New plumbing, and septic. Many wild apple trees surround private back yard- views of deer and woods our back porch. Close to State Forest Land and many Adirondack trails and Lakes.

For open house information, contact Sharon Baisley UNITED COUNTRY REAL ESTATE

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10927975)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Richfield Springs, NY
City
Fort Plain, NY
City
Barneveld, NY
State
Vermont State
City
Utica, NY
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Sill#Water Heater#Plumbing#Home In Village#Kitchen#Bradley Construction#Fujitsu#Utica Boilers Furnace#Colonial#Hubbells#Interior#State Forest Land
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fort Plain Digest

Fort Plain Digest

Fort Plain, NY
8
Followers
273
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Plain Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy