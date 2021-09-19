Take a look at these homes on the market in Fort Plain

(Fort Plain, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fort Plain than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

26 Hancock Street, Fort Plain, 13339 4 Beds 2 Baths | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Home in Village recently had a lot of renovations from the back sill, the new roof to the Kitchen, bathrooms and flooring. Nice spacious screened in front porch to sit and watch the world go by. Handicapped accessible with a chair lift at the stairs that IS negotiable and could come with the property. The Kitchen has been remodeled with all new cabinets, flooring and counter tops. The owner also put in a new gas hot water heater and furnace! Tucked in between two other homes is not a problem as owner also owns the parcel across the street with a great corner driveway! Beautiful hardwood floors and most walls have been repainted. Minor renovations could be completed as you live in the home. Back upstairs deck is very private and serene. The owner keeps the hill mowed down and perennials abound. Call an agent with our company and see what a nice home this could be.

For open house information, contact Brenda Hill, EULER RICHARD R at 518-673-3677

271 Texas Road, Springfield Center, 13468 3 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Views forever! This 2005 home was custom built by Bradley Construction out of Barneveld, New York. Bradley Construction is known for its consistent craftsmanship. The first living level offers open space with large Palladium windows, vaulted ceilings, oak hardwood floors, a Vermont Casting Propane Stove, custom hearth and an island to delineate the living/dining area from the kitchen. The kitchen is bright with a Jenn-Air Stove top, with four gas burners and a grill. The hallway leads to a powder room, a Master Bedroom with en suite master bath, separate tiled shower, soaking Jacuzzi tub and double sinks. Side entrance to the house has a hall coat closet and laundry. The upper level, oak hardwood throughout, has a wonderful Loft space for reading or watching TV. There are two additional bedrooms with a full bath between, shower and double sinks. This home was constructed with plaster walls with high efficiency insulation, radiant heat (five zones) on all levels (including the two-bay garage and lower level), Generac Guardian Series Generator, Fujitsu Halcyon HFI Hybrid Flew Inverter, Ergomax Water Filtration System, Pro-Source Composite Pressure Tank and a Utica Boilers Furnace. The mechanicals are all in outstanding condition, as this property has been meticulously maintained. This property has Deeded Lake Rights, which gives the property owner access to Otsego Lake at Springfield Landing. Springfield Landing is located about ten minutes from this home and offers swimming, a boat dock, kayak and canoe racks, beachfront and a small club house building. This property is being offered with three additional deeded lots (Otsego County Tax Map:#27.00-1-48.37/5.25 acres vacant, #27.00-1-48.36/8.67 acres vacant, #27.00-1-48.02/3.15 acres with building, well and electric).The house sits on the 5.25 and 14 acre lots. The other lots could be sold separately, at another time. Privacy with amazing views from the deck and from every window in the house. Located just a short distance to the Village of Cooperstown, Richfield Springs, Glimmerglass State Park, yet quiet and peaceful. This home is truly in move-in condition!

For open house information, contact Nancy Angerer LAMB REALTY

5695 Us Rt.20, Springfield Center, 13333 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,665 Square Feet | Built in 1890

(8963) Get ready to fall in love with this remodeled 3-bedroom Colonial on 1/2 acre. Among its features are hardwood flooring, modern kitchen with oak cabinets and two-car garage. Open floor plan, large attic, double-pane windows. Separate shower, garden tub, hot water heat. Front & back Decks, storage shed. 2 miles to Glimmerglass State Park and Springfield boat launch. Pamper yourself with this stand-out. CVS Schools.

For open house information, contact JoAnn Hubbell, HUBBELLS REAL ESTATE at 607-547-5740

801 County Hwy 119, Saint Johnsville, 13452 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Private 27 Acres with get-away home in Southern Adirondack Park. Wooded land with lots of Road Frontage, Plenty of wild-life, year around set-up with drilled well, septic, and 2 sources of heat. Interior needs some finishing work, possible in-law apartment over garage. Many updates: Newer windows, siding, HW heater, New plumbing, and septic. Many wild apple trees surround private back yard- views of deer and woods our back porch. Close to State Forest Land and many Adirondack trails and Lakes.

For open house information, contact Sharon Baisley UNITED COUNTRY REAL ESTATE