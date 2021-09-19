On the hunt for a home in Disputanta? These houses are on the market

(Disputanta, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Disputanta than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

502 Victoria Street, Hopewell, 23860 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Charming Three Bedroom Rancher located near the Appomattox River in Hopewell. Most rooms have ceiling fans and hardwood flooring. Whole House Fan, Murphy bed, Eat in Kitchen. Full Bathroom has been updated. Step-down into the Bonus room which has access to rear yard. Spacious storage shed, great patio and fully fenced backyard. Maintenance free exterior, highly efficient cooling and heating system, new water heater. This home is also ideal for an investor as a rental. (Mixed photos of prior listing and present.)

7613 Mount Hope Road, Prince George, 23875 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Welcome to 7613 Mount Hope Rd. Prince George VA. Enjoy the quiet life in this sweet home on 1.37 acres! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large kitchen and family room and rear deck for relaxing and watching the deer graze. Call today for a showing!

18009 James River Drive, Disputanta, 23842 3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Back on the market! No fault of Seller! Private Country Living with over 2 Acres! Come see this property! Laminate floors with carpet in some areas. All appliances convey. First floor master with large master bath! Sit on the large covered front porch or enjoy the large open lot with fenced in back yard, storage shed and privacy. Both upstairs bedrooms have walk in closets. There is a large finished/conditioned storage area upstairs.

205 Layne Circle, Petersburg, 23805 4 Beds 3 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,798 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Welcome to this beautiful, one-owner home in the private neighborhood of Ramblewood! This two-story home is located on 0.21 acres of spacious, flat land on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home boasts original character while also featuring an open living space with a large family room attached to the large kitchen. On the first floor you are greeted by an open foyer that leads to the formal living room and dining room, as well as the family room equipped with a wood-burning fireplace that opens directly to the kitchen! In addition, there is a half bathroom, full laundry room, and office on the first floor. As you make your way upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with two walk-in closets and a spacious en-suite bathroom. There are an additional 3 large bedrooms and 1 full bathroom off the main upstairs hallway. The entire house is laid with beautiful hardwood flooring with the bathrooms being tiled. Additional amenities include a full front porch, a back patio that opens to the large backyard and a 2-car attached garage. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind opportunity! This property is being sold completely “AS-IS.”

