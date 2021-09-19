Take a look at these homes for sale in Fairfield

(Fairfield, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fairfield. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

110 Southside Drive, Streetman, 75859 3 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,375 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Breathtaking lake views from every room in this stunning newly built home! This home is completed with top-of-the-line features throughout. In the kitchen find plenty of counter space, charming backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a sweet walk-in pantry! Notice the lovely cedar accents throughout, solid wood doors, gorgeous slate, and two twelve-color setting electrical fireplaces! Upstairs enjoy the second living for an extra game room, or whatever your imagination desires! Walk outside the master bedroom to be pleased by the covered cedar arbor patio, of course looking out to Richland Chambers. In a beautiful subdivision, with a community boat launch, let's bring you home!

105 Fcr 1235, Fairfield, 75840 3 Beds 2 Baths | $92,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Pretty china cabinets divide the dining room, kitchen, & den areas in this 3 bed, 2 bath double wide. Kitchen has smooth top range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and big pantry closet, kitchen is open to living rm with fireplace, 2nd living rm has sliding glass door to the backyard. split floor plan, master with double sinks, walk in closet, separate shower, bathtub. Bedrms 2 & 3 shall a hall bath with tub & shower combo, separate laundry room, washer and dryer included, mature trees shade the front and back yards, two car detached carport on the side. Uncovered deck on the front with beautiful view of the open pasture across Hwy 27.

212 S Cotton Street, Fairfield, 75840 2 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Welcome home to a 1950's cottage in the heart of Fairfield with recent updates. Cozy living room with a wall of beautiful original windows highlighting a shady peaceful backyard. Living room and dining flow together with new laminate wood flooring and new custom french doors leading to the backyard as well. Newly remodeled farm-style kitchen with plenty of custom cabinetry, apron style farm sink and butcher-block countertops and bar. Tile floors throughout the kitchen, entry, and hall bath. Hall bath has been updated with a new sink, toilet, fixtures, cabinets and beadboard accent wall. 2 spacious bedrooms with new carpet, two closets each and new ceiling fans. Attached carport and large storage building.

325 Driftwood Avenue, Streetman, 75859 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This is your dream come TRUE of Living at the Lake Community, Relax in the Extensive porch of this Beautiful house all areas in this House are impresive Relaxing and extra cozy and Big, the community offers a Clubhouse,pool and a gorgeous boat dock for your trips in the lake right at just steps of your House with Split floor plan the Laundry area is huge, with fresh paint inside and out of the house with new roof this property consist of three lots and ready for enjoying your LAKE LIFE

