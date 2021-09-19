CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quitman, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Quitman market now

 4 days ago

(Quitman, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Quitman than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1436 W State Highway 154, Quitman, 75783

3 Beds 2 Baths | $749,000 | Farm | 2,709 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This ranch house sits on 38 acres conveniently located between Quitman and Lake Fork. It was custom built in 2006 and boasts high ceilings, open floor plan, large master suite with large walk in shower and double vanities. The upstairs loft has a balcony that overlooks one of the ponds! Other features include, pipe fencing, 40x60 shop with 3 bay doors and living quarters, and a 50 amp plug for your RV. There is a 30x40 barn with water and solar lights that has four 12x30 runs. There are 3 ponds! One pond is spring fed, another has a dock with water and electric. 2 of the 3 ponds are stocked with bream, crappie, channel catfish and bass! This property has it ALL! Come take a look before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Lana Clark, Fathom Realty LLC at 888-455-6040

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14627175)

6435 Fm 17 Lots 614 -615, Yantis, 75497

1 Bed 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 280 Square Feet | Built in 2004

One of the most sought after locations in White Oak Shore! Located on 2 large lots this property has all the space for entertaining you can imagine. There is a 2004 Cedar Creek fifth wheel by Forest River. There is a spacious kitchen with island, 3 pull outs and a large bedroom with ample storage. Outside there are 2 decks and metal RV cover outside, in addition to the 2 car carport. Front yard is fenced for your puppies, and the cozy deck off the back overlookings the charming garden area the seller has maintained with tender loving care. Additional features include rainwater collection for irrigation and a fish pond. White Oak Shores is a gated community with private boat ramp, dock and community pool.

For open house information, contact Tamara Clark, Promised Land Group, LLC at 903-953-3675

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14671608)

132 Cr 2223, Mineola, 75773

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Cute home located in Mineola, TX. This home is situated on a large lot with so much to offer. Walking in you will notice the open floor plan. Recently updated with all new paint and flooring, this home is one to see. Schedule an appointment today.

For open house information, contact Tristan Mosher, Dwell Realty at 903-525-9317

Copyright © 2021 Greater Tyler Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARTX-10140314)

440 Whitefoot, Quitman, 75783

1 Bed 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This Beautifully Maintained Property is on a Half Acre Lot and has Everything you need to Relax and Enjoy the Good Life. Nicely treed for Privacy. As you walk up the Handicap Ramp you know the Owners have made this a home for Anyone to Enjoy. The 2016 Bunkhouse has a Open concept with the Living Room and Kitchen. Large Bedroom with Walk in Closet. Plus Nice Size Bathroom with Walk in Shower. There is a Washer and Dyer Room off the Outdoor Living Area. Matching 8x12 Shed. Community Benefits Include Fishing Piers, Stocked Fishing Ponds, Playgrounds, Picnic Areas with Grills, Salt Water Pool and Last but Not Least Boat Ramps that lead out to Beautiful Lake Fork. Wait there is more!! Potlucks, Karaoke, and BINGO!!

For open house information, contact Brannon Alvarez, Promised Land Group, LLC at 903-953-3675

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14644580)

Quitman Daily

Quitman Daily

Quitman, TX
ABOUT

With Quitman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

