Top homes for sale in Liberty

56 Willey Avenue, Liberty, 12754 2 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,440 Square Feet | Built in 1952

In its heyday this was one of the finest homes in the Village of Liberty. Bring this wonderful executive ranch back to the shining glory it once was. The landscape alone exudes elegance and charm. Slate entryway opens to huge living room with stone fireplace which leads to the stunning dining room. A wall full of windows overlooking the luscious, landscaped yard is a focal point. Dining room features classic built ins and pegged wood floors. Eat-in-kitchen is off the dining room as is a beautiful 400SF office with separate entrance. Currently there are 2 BR's and a den, which was a third bedroom, 2.5 BA's (one full in the lower level) and a fully finished lower level with tons of storage space and shelving. The enormous deck is flanked by the gorgeous flowering rhododendrons. The back yard was once an oasis with a garden pond, which needs work, and the flowers are still as beautiful as ever. Bonus garage and shed. This is a great buy that needs some updating in a great location! Hurry!

For open house information, contact Carol Malek, Malek Properties at 845-583-6333

20 Downs Road, Monticello, 12701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,738 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This three bedroom, two story house would be a great starter home/investor's purchase. This old-style home has high ceilings, wood floors, and a sun room. Close to the new casino and easy highway access. It is within fifteen minutes to Bethel Woods and ninety minutes from NYC. Motivated seller.

For open house information, contact Jack Drapkin, Keller Williams Hudson Valley at 845-791-8648

41 W Delaware Place, Bethel, 12778 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,713 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch house. Last house on quiet dead end road. Full unfinished basement and very large walk up attic, lots of additional space. Large screened in porch at back of house. Generac propane back up generator. Move in ready. Close to Bethel Woods, Resorts World casino, The Club at Smallwood, and many lakes, streams and rivers for outdoor activities.

For open house information, contact Anthony Lubniewski, Sullivan Realty Associates at 845-791-4700

25 Budd Road, Woodbourne, 12788 7 Beds 4 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1996

enjoy your summer vocation / year round living to the max! this house is located in Woodburn on a quiet road, although just a minute walk from one off the bossiest summer shopping centers in Sullivan county, a great park, food, and more. this house is located on a 1.5 acre property with a wonderful stream running right under the porch - imagen your self the pleasure of such an experience! the whole house is exceptional well kept ready to move in. the basement (included the garage) is now in use for extra living space, but you can easily reconvert them for a luxury attached double garage. come take look at your first chance, it won't last! some appliances included, contact agent for more info

For open house information, contact Yakov Lebovits, Keller Williams Hudson Valley at 845-610-6065