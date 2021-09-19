CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, NY

Top homes for sale in Liberty

Liberty Dispatch
Liberty Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Liberty, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Liberty. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSbDu_0c105FDh00

56 Willey Avenue, Liberty, 12754

2 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,440 Square Feet | Built in 1952

In its heyday this was one of the finest homes in the Village of Liberty. Bring this wonderful executive ranch back to the shining glory it once was. The landscape alone exudes elegance and charm. Slate entryway opens to huge living room with stone fireplace which leads to the stunning dining room. A wall full of windows overlooking the luscious, landscaped yard is a focal point. Dining room features classic built ins and pegged wood floors. Eat-in-kitchen is off the dining room as is a beautiful 400SF office with separate entrance. Currently there are 2 BR's and a den, which was a third bedroom, 2.5 BA's (one full in the lower level) and a fully finished lower level with tons of storage space and shelving. The enormous deck is flanked by the gorgeous flowering rhododendrons. The back yard was once an oasis with a garden pond, which needs work, and the flowers are still as beautiful as ever. Bonus garage and shed. This is a great buy that needs some updating in a great location! Hurry!

For open house information, contact Carol Malek, Malek Properties at 845-583-6333

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6127471)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WuMKG_0c105FDh00

20 Downs Road, Monticello, 12701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,738 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This three bedroom, two story house would be a great starter home/investor's purchase. This old-style home has high ceilings, wood floors, and a sun room. Close to the new casino and easy highway access. It is within fifteen minutes to Bethel Woods and ninety minutes from NYC. Motivated seller.

For open house information, contact Jack Drapkin, Keller Williams Hudson Valley at 845-791-8648

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6123012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392qX6_0c105FDh00

41 W Delaware Place, Bethel, 12778

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,713 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch house. Last house on quiet dead end road. Full unfinished basement and very large walk up attic, lots of additional space. Large screened in porch at back of house. Generac propane back up generator. Move in ready. Close to Bethel Woods, Resorts World casino, The Club at Smallwood, and many lakes, streams and rivers for outdoor activities.

For open house information, contact Anthony Lubniewski, Sullivan Realty Associates at 845-791-4700

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6105923)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CDTM_0c105FDh00

25 Budd Road, Woodbourne, 12788

7 Beds 4 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1996

enjoy your summer vocation / year round living to the max! this house is located in Woodburn on a quiet road, although just a minute walk from one off the bossiest summer shopping centers in Sullivan county, a great park, food, and more. this house is located on a 1.5 acre property with a wonderful stream running right under the porch - imagen your self the pleasure of such an experience! the whole house is exceptional well kept ready to move in. the basement (included the garage) is now in use for extra living space, but you can easily reconvert them for a luxury attached double garage. come take look at your first chance, it won't last! some appliances included, contact agent for more info

For open house information, contact Yakov Lebovits, Keller Williams Hudson Valley at 845-610-6065

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6134046)

ABOUT

With Liberty Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

