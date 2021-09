The Pittsburgh Pirates are rebuilding the farm system. There is a Triple A outfielder currently going under the radar that could contribute next season. In 2017, the Pittsburgh Pirates took an outfielder by the name of Bligh Madris in the ninth round. He went to Colorado Mesa University, where he hit .404/.488/.656 including a junior year where he had 17 home runs, 45 walks, and 30 strikeouts. He signed for $130,000 with a slot value of $142,700. He was an interesting developmental project from a small school, but showed power and plate discipline.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO