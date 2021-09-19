Check out these homes on the Brady market now

(Brady, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Brady than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

800 Cypress St, Brady, 76825 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,101 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Built in 2007. Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, new stove, range hood, dishwasher, sink, and faucet. New laminate flooring in the living area, hallway, and bedrooms. Carport. Privacy fenced back yard.

For open house information, contact Brittany Hall, James Long Real Estate, Inc. at 325-597-1581

614 N Walnut, Brady, 76825 2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,000 | Single Family Residence | 947 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Affordable 947 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1 bath frame home with Central heat and air. House features open living and kitchen area with a gas fireplace. Also, a large utility room, fenced back yard, metal roof, and ceiling fans throughout. Well shaded by several large trees. Included in an all metal 480 sq ft shop building with electricity and an exterior carport.

For open house information, contact Becky Long, Edge of the West at 325-597-7653

873 E Us Hwy 190, Brady, 76825 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Farm | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Brick home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and has an updated kitchen! The large living room has a stand-alone heater that will make wintertime such a joy. The master is huge and features an in suite and large guest bedrooms. The updated kitchen has gorgeous cabinetry. The utility room is also a great feature to this home! Attached 2-car carport with storage. Additionally, is a multiple room building with a porch. It was previously used as office and storage but with a little “elbow grease” this would make a great extra living space! Attached additional covered parking spaces. Other Improvements include a 520 sq foot metal barn. Plus pens and an additional covered barn and multiple pastures.

For open house information, contact Crystal Springer, Texas Prime Country at 325-597-2300

504 Grand Ave, Brady, 76825 4 Beds 4 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,398 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful stately home sits proudly on a large corner lot and features a sprawling floor plan. Great for entertaining with large living areas, formal liv & din rooms. Two master suites- 1 downstairs suite w/separate entrance, bath and bonus room. Another suite upstairs features a large private balcony and bath. Huge guest bedrooms and baths. Large country kitchen. Separate breakfast room with built-ins. Large entryway, fenced backyard, side entry, two storage buildings, garden area, and bonus room are what make this home special. Come see this Brady Gem!

For open house information, contact Cynthia Loving, CENTURY 21 The Hills Realty at 830-997-9591