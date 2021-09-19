Previously, on SGA: Changes to come

This week’s climate check began with concerns regarding TigerPAWS. Junior senator Sol Rivas Lopes said that she had attempted to check her grade point average through the webpage and was unable to. Other students voiced difficulties with using the site, including the issue of restricted access to logging work hours voiced by senators in the previous week’s meeting. Senator Lopes also made a comment on the showers at the William H. Bell Center being inaccessible to students, making students’ routines impractical. Adviser Jamie Thompson followed the queries by recommending that Senator Lopes contact ITS regarding TigerPAWS and that she did not know about the Bell Center showers and would reach out herself.